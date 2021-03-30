They denounce that El Barrio is lagging behind in the vaccination plan and demand equitable attention

East Harlem, better known as “El Barrio”, in Manhattan, it is one of the neighborhoods that has been most impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and although health authorities defend that the distribution of vaccines against the virus is being done without preferences, in that part of the city there is a totally different feeling. In the neighborhood they say they left them laggards in the immunization process and that there is not even a specific plan to address the urgent vaccine needs of the thousands of people who live there, mostly Latinos and African Americans.

This was denounced this Tuesday by leaders, activists and politicians of East Harlem, who assured that the lack of attention to that neighborhood is so evident that currently less than 18% of community members who qualify for the vaccine, have been injected, in contrast to 30% of neighboring neighborhoods like Upper East Side. For this reason, they demand that a complete plan of action with opening of more large immunization sites, and dose supplies are guaranteed.

The assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, representative of El Barrio in Albany, also highlighted that in East Harlem, about 6,783 inhabitants per 100,000 have contracted the COVID-19 and the average number of deaths has been 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, above the Manhattan numbers, data that should not be ignored.

“Now what we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, East Harlem sadly is not receiving the equitable medical care needed in the recovery phase of the pandemic ”, assured the political leader of El Barrio.

Rodriguez mentioned that your community is being treated “with contempt”, And that despite having the necessary talent and organizations there that are committed to bringing vaccination to fruition, the daily bread has been logistical problems and abandonment, for which they urged the state and municipal health authorities to make a review of the distribution and focus of the vaccination plan they are wanting to implement in East Harlem.

Leaders, activists and politicians such as Assemblyman Robert Rodríguez and Manhattan President Gael Brewer demanded help from the Barrio

“We saw that at the beginning of this pandemic our community lagged behind in COVID testing. In its wake, we saw thousands of members of the East Harlem community fall ill from the virus and many lost their battles. When the vaccine was announced, our City and State had the data, they knew which neighborhoods had been hit the hardest. Nevertheless, did not work together to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, “added the legislator, who added that they have not yet received responses. “Not having heard anything after more than a week is a disappointment, to say the least. Now is the time for the City and State to demonstrate their commitment to equitable access to healthcare and see this recovery effort. “

The Manhattan President Gale Brewer described as “unacceptable” that in El Barrio, where there is no mega vaccination center like in other parts of the city, the issue of vaccines is not being taken with “the urgency that it requires”, and asked that the lives of the most vulnerable not be played with.

“From the beginning, it has been clear that the Administration has failed the people of East Harlem, the Manhattan neighborhood most disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and we are calling for a mass vaccination site and better collaboration between the State, City, and local neighborhood partners and stakeholders who understand East Harlem’s unique needs and concerns. ” .

The federal congressman Adriano Espaillat He assured that it is essential to ensure the inclusion of the most affected communities, such as El Barrio, in the creation of more vaccination sites.

“Minority communities are the most affected by the pandemic and our response and recovery must include expanding COVID-19 vaccination locations, especially in minority communities ”, said the politician. “I am with my fellow public servants to assist in our efforts to expand testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, provide primary and preventive care services to those most at risk, and expand the operational capacity of local health centers during the pandemic and beyond ”.

Arturo Perez, director of Boriken Neighborhood Health Center He assured that not only is it necessary to open more vaccination points, but also to guarantee that there will be supplies to have an effective immunization program.

“We need more vaccine centers right here, nearby, in our neighborhood and we need support from the City and the State in order to face the challenges we have in our community. We cannot start giving appointments if we do not have the guarantees that we will have the necessary vaccines, ”said the community leader.

Luis Torres, a resident of El Barrio, joined the activists’ complaint

Luis Torres, A resident of El Barrio, he joined the complaint of activists and political leaders and assured that his community needs to be taken into account with greater consideration in vaccination plans.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to get the vaccine, but yes there need to be big sites right here so that the people who need it most can go and put it on and be sure, but we don’t see that they are doing that around here, ”said the young man, of Puerto Rican origin.

Lourdes menchaca, a Mexican mother, who lives in East Harlem, said that there are not enough nearby test sites so that older people, like her mother, do not have to walk several blocks in her wheelchair in search of a COVID-19 test.

“They always leave us last in everything. We are always the ones ignored but an effective vaccine distribution plan should be seen here in our community and not as it happens now that one calls and they give appointments to the Bronx, Queens or Long Island, where it sounds easy to go, but when you have old people and that hardly moves, it’s a headache, so a better one doesn’t take those dates“Said the Mexican.

Despite criticism and demands from protesters for El Barrio to be treated fairly in the vaccination process, the City Health Department, He assured that they are carrying out vaccination work fairly in that part of the city and denied that they are marginalized.

“From vaccine sites to NYCHA pop-ups, screening teams, and appointments specifically reserved for residents, we’ve done everything we can to vaccinate East Harlem residents, and those in the neighborhoods most affected by the virus.”, assured Pedro Frisneda, spokesperson for the New York City Department of Health. “With more supplies online every day, our work continues and we look forward to bringing vaccines to those who need them most.”

The official denied complaints that vaccination rates there are highly disproportionate when compared to other parts of New York.

Frisneda explained that the vaccination rates in East Harlem are approximately consistent with those managed in the city and even higher, because while the average vaccination of at least one dose is 32%, in the 10029 zip code of El Barrio it is 31% and in the 10035 code it is 34%. In the case of the figures of complete vaccination, they are between 18 and 19% allí. He also said that there are several vaccine sites available.

The Cuomo Administration, for its part, did not comment on the complaints.

They denounce that East Harlem is behind in vaccination plan and demand equitable attention

Data on vaccination in El Barrio

18% of East Harlem residents in zip code 10029 have been fully vaccinated 19% is the full vaccination rate in El Barrio zip code 10035 30% is the vaccine rate in surrounding neighborhoods such as Upper East Side 32% is the Average in the city 31% of East Harlem residents have received at least one dose in the zip code 10 029 34% of East Harlem residents have received at least one dose in the East Harlem zip code 10 035 6,783 infections per 100,000 residents there are in El Barrio 50 Covid deaths per 100,000 inhabitants

East Harlem Vaccine Sites, According to the City