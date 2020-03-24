A legal case for not complying with the quarantine was opened in Comodoro Py against the former national deputy for the Front for the Victory of Tucumán, Benjamin Isaac Bromberg, why would not have completed the two weeks of isolation after having returned from Spain the Last March 5.

To that situation it is added that in addition to today in the morning he was about to go running through the streets of Buenos Aires when the mandatory quarantine is in force, which does not allow circulation, except for the exceptions established by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 297/20, which established the movement restrictions until March 31. That DNU complemented the first one that ordered the mandatory preventive isolation upon returning from a trip from destinations such as Estpaña and Italy, considered foci of contagion of the coronavirus.

On March 18, a neighbor of Bromberg denounced him by calling the City’s line 147. From that complaint, José Luis Agüero Iturbe intervened, who subrogates the prosecutor of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber. After verifying through the National Migration Directorate that Bromberg had returned on March 5 from Spain, the file was initiated. The neighbor assured that he moved around the neighborhood without keeping the obligatory isolation for those who had returned to the country from Europe. And he explained that in the building where the former national deputy lives there are security cameras that recorded the movements that support his complaint.

Bromberg, cousin of the former governor and senator from Tucumán Jose Alperovich, was denounced for disobedience to the first Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) issued by President Alberto Fernández to try to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Due to the health emergency, as established through DNU, Those who violate the isolation will be denounced for the possible commission of the crimes provided for in articles 205 and 239 of the Penal Code. The latter establishes that “he who resists or disobeys a public official in the legitimate exercise of his functions or the person who provides assistance at his request or by virtue of a legal obligation shall be punished with a prison term of fifteen days to one year. “

The other legal figure is within Chapter IV of Title VII of the Penal Code that typifies the Crimes against public health. Thus article 205 says that “he will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years, whoever violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic.”

Bromberg was a national deputy for the Front for Victory between 2011 and 2015. In 2015 his term as legislator ended and in March 2016 he was appointed by Governor José Manzur as the Official Representative of the province in the Capital, a position that still It occupies as indicated on the website of Espacio Tucumán.

Alperovich took leave in the Senate after being denounced by his niece for sexual abuse and is currently indicted in the case that began last year. Bromberg was also reported for the same crime in 2016 when an employee of Espacio Tucumán accused him of having sexually harassed her. The latest available record indicates that the investigating prosecutor had raised the case in which Bromberg was charged in oral and public trial in mid-2018.

As you could rebuild Infobae from sources in the case that was opened a few days ago, on March 21 There was an altercation with Bromberg when the policemen wanted to notify him of the existence of the case against him. First said to be national official and then national deputy through the province of Tucumán and did not want to sign the corresponding act. It was due to their reluctance that witnesses had to be obtained to account for it. That same morning they had gone to notify him and Bromberg was absent, although his post-trip quarantine period was in effect until the 20th.

The case is in charge of Judge Luis Rodríguez and the prosecutor Alejandra Mángano. The judge put surveillance at the home of the former national deputy on calle Galileo at 2400 in one of the most expensive and distinguished areas of the City of Buenos Aires called The island, in the Recoleta neighborhood. He did it to meet the mandatory isolation. This morning, according to sources of the investigation, Bromberg, 67, was about to go out to tour the neighborhood. He was dressed in sportswear and was heading out into the street. But when he saw that there were City police officers at the door of his building, he returned to the elevator. When the country and the courts resume their normal rhythm, Bromberg will have to answer for what was reported.