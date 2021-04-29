They denounce Sebastián Piñera before the International Court for crimes against humanity

Different social organizations have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) this Thursday to try the president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, for Crimes against humanity during the massive demonstrations in 2019, which left some thirty dead and thousands injured.

According to the brief, the acts denounced were “carried out in the context of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population and with knowledge of said attack “and are” constitutive of crimes against humanity. “

The appeal, which also points to Piñera’s “civil and military” collaborators, was sent to The Hague (Netherlands) by former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, the Chilean Human Rights Commission (CHDH), the American Association of Jurists (AAJ) and the Centro di Ricerca ed Elaborazione per la Democrazia (CRED).

At the end of 2019, Chile experienced the most serious social crisis since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), which began as a protest against the rise in the price of the metro ticket and became a revolt for a fairer economic model and more social rights.

The riots left episodes of extreme violence with fires, looting and destruction of public furniture which led the Prosecutor’s Office to open more than 5,000 cases for crimes committed in the marches, in addition to accusations by different organizations such as the UN and Amnesty International (AI) against the security forces for human rights violations.

Investigations with “undue delay”

The crimes committed during the so-called social outbreak are “fraudulently” classified in Chile as common crimes “with the deliberate purpose, in the first place, of remove them from the jurisdiction of the ICC and, secondly, to prepare the conditions that would allow favor their subsequent impunity“according to the complainants.

The investigation of the abuses, the text adds, has suffered “unjustified delays” and the actions of both the Public Ministry and the Judicial Branch “do not have the necessary independence and impartiality and due respect for the principle of equality before the law “.

Apart from the deceased, the most controversial cases involving agents during the wave of protests were those of Gustavo Gatica and Fabiola Campillai, who they went completely blind after being shot with pellets and tear gas canisters in his face.

“The high number of victims and the impact that these violations have on the Chilean population and on international public opinion are so serious that it is necessary open investigations by the Court“, insist the complainants.

Government voices acknowledge human rights violations

Piñera, a multimillionaire businessman who became president of Chile in March 2018 for a second non-consecutive term, has repeatedly denied that it existed. a systematic and deliberate policy to repress the marches and in the first months of the social outbreak he referred to police abuses as “isolated cases”.

Different voices of the Government have recognized in this time that the police forces committed human rights violations in the demonstrations, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrés Allamand, in an interview last December.

The conservative president did commit himself, however, to reform the Carabineros police force, the most prominent during the marches and whose CEO resigned after several incidents. Furthermore, at least two of his Interior Ministers were suspended by Parliament.