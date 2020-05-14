© AP

A box of protective masks a distribution center in Santa Barbara, California. An AP investigation concluded that millions of protective masks, gowns, and other medical supplies being used in hospitals in the United States are counterfeits, putting lives at risk.

On a day when new coronavirus cases skyrocketed, health equipment supplies were scarce, and a distraught doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport, Supposedly bringing the ammunition that doctors and nurses have been asking for: some of the first N95 face masks that have arrived in the United States in nearly six weeks.

Health workers who lacked the crucial protection had already contracted COVID-19 after treating patients infected with the contagious coronavirus. That same day, a doctor who had told a friend in a text message that he felt unsafe without protective supplies or N95 masks died of the infection.

It was the first such death reported in the United States according to the United States College of Emergency Physicians.

But the shipment that arrived that night in late March was not going to solve the problem. An investigation by The Associated Press concluded that these masks were counterfeits: as are millions of masks, gloves, gowns, and other medical equipment being used in hospitals across the country.

Before the pandemic, federal trade agencies in the United States were focused on fighting counterfeiting of luxury goods and software, mostly from China.

As the disease spread throughout the United States, the mission switched to medical supplies.

To date, Operation Stolen Promise, launched by the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative agency, has led to 11 arrests and 519 confiscations, but counterfeits keep coming – not just face masks, but also drugs with changed labels and tests and cures. false for COVID-19, according to the agency.

“It is unprecedented,” said Steve Francis, HSI deputy director for global trade research. “These are really bad times for people who are trying to do the right thing and help and who end up being exploited.”

The story of how a counterfeit brand has infiltrated supply chains in the United States illustrates how lack of coordination amid widespread shortages has thrown the country’s medical system into chaos.

The AP identified the forged masks by reviewing images of the shipment in Los Angeles. The hint: Those masks had ear ties, while the real ones have bands that go around the head for a better fit.

The blue and yellow boxes unloaded at a warehouse in Southern California were named after the Chinese factory Shanghai Dasheng. The masks inside bore a seal that said they had been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) – which would mean that they had been certified by the US government as safe for health workers.

N95 masks filter 95% of the particles in the air, even some too small to be blocked by less-fitting surgical masks.

But the day before they arrived, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a very specific warning: All of the Shanghai Dasheng N95 face masks with ear ties were counterfeits.

Those face masks are cheaper to produce because the ties are attached with glue, while the bands on the genuine face masks are sewn, stapled, or welded to establish a more firm seal over the nose and mouth.

And even if the electrocharged fibers in the mask are the same, ear-rimmed masks are not equally effective because airborne mini-droplets carrying the virus can enter through the gaps.

“The fluid follows the path of least resistance: if someone is breathing and the respirator the filter is not properly adjusted,” said infectious disease expert Shawn Gibbs, dean of public health faculty at Texas A&M University.

The AP tracked other shipments of Shanghai Dasheng N95 masks when they entered the U.S. health system. The receipts and shipping labels, registered letters and interviews with more than a dozen buyers, distributors and intermediaries pointed to the corporate offices and a busy factory of the Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company.

The company did not respond to questions from the AP about the masks. And the AP was unable to independently verify whether other counterfeits are being produced or whether, as the CDC said in a public warning, someone is using the Shanghai Dasheng certification numbers “without their permission.”

Separately, the CDC told the AP that they have been talking to Shanghai Dasheng about matters of authenticity.

“NIOSH has recently received reports that it is a product being obtained directly from the Shanghai Dasheng factory, labeled as NIOSH approved, with ear ties,” agency spokeswoman Katie Shahan said in an email. email to the AP. Shahan said the Shanghai Dashengson’s N95s are fake.

Shanghai Dasheng warns on its website: “WE HAVE NO DISTRIBUTORS, MERCHANTS, OR AFFILIATED FACTORIES. BEWARE OF FAKES.”

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the country has provided a robust, high-quality supply of medical products for the control and prevention of the global pandemic.

“Until now, only a few of the exported products have had quality or standard problems,” the ministry said.

Florida-based importer Mark Kwoka said he thinks the Shanghai Dasheng ear-tie masks he obtained came from his factory, based on information he received from his partners in China.

“This is getting out of control,” said Kwoka, who made a career in designing and producing wedding dresses in China but now turned her attention to face masks.

On a recent day, vendors outside the factory gates were offering to accept orders for approved N95 masks in the United States. It was unclear if the vendors were receiving their products from the factory.

A security guard told a reporter that he thought the vendors had fake masks, but police at a neighboring station could not confirm it. The security guard ordered the journalists to leave.

Shanghai Dasheng is one of the largest authentic N95 producers in the world and just one of a handful of NIOSH certified producers in China to supply N95.

In normal times, Shanghai Dasheng was the reference for N95, according to several merchants working in China, but in the whirlwind of this epidemic, many say that cheap face masks are proliferating.

Meanwhile, state and local governments, hospitals, private caregivers and others have spent millions of dollars on defective face masks. Before the pandemic, N95 masks sold for 60 cents each. Currently, they sell for up to $ 6.

“It is terrible, just terrible,” said David Schildmeier, spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Association.