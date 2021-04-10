They denounce sale of coronavirus vaccines at $ 20 in New York pharmacy



Vaccination at Javits Center, NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Being vaccinated against coronavirus is a free process, even for those who are uninsured or are undocumented immigrants, and everyone is already eligible in New York, starting at the age of 16.

However, at least one pharmacy in Westchester (NY) has been reported for charging $ 20 to apply the dose. The county and state have now launched an investigation, saying the scheme involves at least one private facility and not a government-run vaccine site.

George Latimer, Executive of the Westchester County, NYC’s northern neighbor, was blunt after learning that some people were allegedly charged for immunization at an unspecified site. “Nobody should pay for a vaccine”, he told NBC News. “When we see that this is happening or someone is asking you for money… that is illegal and we want to stop it. And if it is systemic, we want to eradicate it ”.

Latimer encourages anyone who has paid to get a vaccination to contact county officials providing details of the place and date of the alleged illegal collection occurred, to investigate and receive the reimbursement, and promises to work so that it does not happen again.