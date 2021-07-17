They denounce racist insults after defeat of England vs Italy, final, Eurocup | EuroCup 2021

Those who believed that stupidity would protect them from the action of the authorities woke up this Monday with open court cases: England will not allow racist abuses against players who missed penalties in the harrowing definition of Euro 2020 against Italy.

The Police are investigating thousands of social media users after a sick wave of racist insults with Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, after the three failed in the definition by penalties, this Sunday at Wembley.

Trolls left vile messages and sent monkey emojis to players, forcing Twitter to remove more than 1,000 posts in the last 24 hours.

Prince William led the sentence alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the FA and the Metropolitan Police.

“It is totally unacceptable that the players have to put up with this heinous behavior. It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable,” said the Prince.

“This England team deserves to be praised as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” added the Prime Minister.

The Metropolitan Police have also pledged to launch an investigation into “unacceptable” trolling and the FA issued a statement on the “disgusting” abuse suffered by England players in which it said: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled at the online racism that has been targeted at some of our England players on social media We couldn’t be more clear that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome to follow the team.

The first formal investigations involved an employee of the Savills real estate agency, who referred to the aforementioned players in derogatory terms and said: “they screwed it up for us.”

“Savills abhors and has zero tolerance for any form of racism and racial profiling and is dismayed by the racist comments in these tweets. Savills is investigating immediately and will take appropriate action,” the firm said.