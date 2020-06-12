Yucatan.- After the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the flag to build the first section of the Maya train, activists denounced the potential Environmental risks of its construction.

The Mayan Train will connect to the city of

Izamal with

Cancun, before the decision of the governor, environmental groups, various civil organizations, as well as the scientific community expressed their disagreement, since the construction of the railway could cause

serious damage.

Likewise, the civil association Pronatura Yucatan Peninsula warns that, if done without solid technical information, this work could represent a severe impact on ecosystems and the biodiversity from the southeast.

So far, the train is scheduled to go through five states of the Republic, such as Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Of the 15 stations that are to be built, one will cross the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, a Protected Natural Area (ANP) where they live 350 types of birds and almost 100 mammals.

According to the doctor Rafael Reyna the distribution area of white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari) has removed 87% of its historical range, which has put it in danger of extinction; It is in critical condition in seven countries, including Mexico.

The south of Campeche and Quintana Roo is the greatest hope for the survival of this species in our country.

Another case is tapir (Tapirus bairdii), in danger of extinction. The original distribution in Mexico has decreased markedly as a result of the high rates of loss and fragmentation of tropical forests, and poaching.

The main populations are found in Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo (Naranjo et al. 2015). In particular, the areas in Campeche and Quintana Roo are fundamental for its

survival.

Andrea Ugarte Vázquez, founder of the scientific dissemination project Always Animal, ensures that this infrastructure initiative, rather than preservation of cultural heritage, is merely an objective economic.

We are talking about a construction in the richest areas of biological and cultural diversity in the country, where there are mangroves, cenotes, jungles, among other ecosystems where large amounts of flora and fauna live. In these places there are species at risk such as the jaguar, the peccary, the spider and howler monkeys, crocodiles, sea turtles, hummingbirds, macaws, parrots and even sharks, “he assured.

Species protection. (Photo: Diario de Yucatán).

With information from the Indigo Report and the Yucatan Journal.

