They denounce discharge of sewage into the sea in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca

OAXACA

The municipal agent of La Ventosa Bay, Osiel López Jacinto, denounced that the discharge of sewage and black water into the sea from the Antonio Dovalí Jaime de Pemex refinery, in Salina Cruz, in the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, It has caused a serious economic damage in the community, because most of its inhabitants are dedicated to fishing and the extraction of shellfish.

A hundred families, between parents and children, who are dedicated to this activity, have beached their boats for 20 or 25 days, “he stressed.

In a telephone interview, he commented that the affected fishermen have now been forced to work as bricklayers on construction sites, assistants in informal commerce and in field tasks.

The municipal official mentioned that the damage caused by discharges is a constant complaint before the federal environmental authorities, the municipal administration and the state government, but “no one listens or attends to the demand of the 1,800 inhabitants of the La Ventosa cove.”

Among the collateral damage, he said “there is the popular rejection of the fish and shellfish extracted from the bay, because the contamination of this place has transcended, and there is fear when consuming it.”

He said that the company’s response is to deliver 40 gasoline vouchers to each affected person, which is useless, since they cannot go fishing, and “this is not a basic solution.”

To this is added the ban period decreed by the federation to extract oysters, so that in the next three months “a long period of economic hardship is coming,” he said.

According to versions of the operational personnel and officials of the Salina Cruz City Council, the wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) and sewage treatment plants (PTAN) of the refinery were practically abandoned after the fire in the pump house -located inside the complex- -successful in June 2017.

Both plants should remove oil and hydrocarbon from the wastewater from the same refinery and refer to the network of fire lines, the failure leads to the discharge of some 13 thousand cubic meters of polluted water into the sea in La Ventosa bay.

jcs