Mexico

Activists denounced this Saturday the disappearance of some protesters detained in the last two days in the Mexican city of Guadalajara (west) during the protests triggered by the death of the young man Giovanni López when he was in police custody.

The Justice Center for Peace and Development, an organization that defends human rights in the state of Jalisco, whose capital is Guadalajara, demanded through networks “official information about the detainees.”

“It is unknown how many people are still detained as well as their location is unknown,” he said.

For its part, the senator Citlalli Hernández, of the oficialista National Regeneration Movement (Morena, left), asked the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, of the Partido Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), to “respond and where are the missing youth.”

According to a new group called Detained By Giovanni, the whereabouts of at least 38 protesters.



In addition, the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) denounced that “arrests were made out of all protocol.”

The protests of the last two days in Guadalajara against police abuses have led to strong altercations between groups that burned patrols and police that dissolved the protests with beatings and arrests.

Through social networks, several cases of police violence and arbitrary arrests have been reported against protesters who were precisely protesting police abuses.

The same governor, Enrique Alfaro, admitted on Twitter that some agents acted in an “irresponsible and brutal” manner and that they will be brought to justice. “whoever that fails”.

“With these actions my instruction not to commit excesses and always act respecting human rights was violated,” he said.

The protests began on Thursday after the video of the violent arrest of the young Giovanni López by municipal police in Ixtlahuacán (Jalisco) on May 4, who died the following day with marks of torture, was released.

According to the family’s complaint, Giovanni had been detained for not wearing face masks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, something denied by the state prosecutor’s office.

Governor Alfaro condemned the death of the young man and promised justice, although accused the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of instigating violent protests.

Police officers detained in Mexico City

The protests reached Mexico City on Friday, where a group of hooded men caused destruction in the center of the capital over the case of Giovanni in Jalisco and George Floyd, the African American who died at the hands of the Police in Minneapolis (USA). ).

During these protests, a group of riot police kicked a young protester who had fallen to the ground several times in the head, an assault for which two police officers have been arrested.

Three policemen implicated in the death of Giovanni López are arrested.

“Even though acts of alteration to the order that should be sanctioned were committed, I gave the clear and precise instruction to avoid provocation. However, they disobeyed the orders and police abuse was committed against at least one teenager,” said the mayor of the capital, Claudia. Sheinbaum, in a video.

When López Obrador and Sheinbaum, from the same political movement, took office in 2018, they promised to end police repression in the protests.