They denounce an Olympique de Marseille footballer for organizing an illegal party in Badalona

A footballer from Olympique de Marseille has been denounced by the Badalona Urban Guard for organizing in the Catalan town an illegal party in a house attended by more than fifty people. A large part of the attendees were sanctioned for breaking mobility and security restrictions against Covid-19.

According to Efe, the Urban Guard of Badalona went to the urbanization More RAM, a tourist complex in the area, after calls from different neighbors for complaints about the noise that was happening in a house after curfew hours. According to them, the tenants of the house refused to open the address to the agents. They waited to obtain the authorization of the owner of the property to access it.

To the surprise of the police, inside they found more than fifty people, of whom they could only report 33, the rest jumped into adjoining houses at the time of the entry of the police forces. They were denounced for failing to comply with current health regulations that prevent such a number of individuals in the same home. Among the 33 people was a soccer player from Olympique de Marseille, of which the name of the player has not transcended. In addition, the three organizers of the party were detected and a serious crime of disobedience on the part of the Badalona Urban Guard agents was added. Among these there were another footballer from the aforementioned French team whose identity has not transcended either.

In the last week, the local police have detected and dismantled another eight private and illegal parties in Badalona. The mayor of the town, Xavier Garcia Albiol, condemned the events and applauded the “excellent performance of the Guardia Urbana de Badalona dismantling an illegal macro-party in a luxury tower in Badalona” for the sanction of “the 50 attendees and the three organizers.” “I totally condemn so much irresponsibility and I hope they are forcefully punished,” he said.

Two Spaniards, the Cantabrian Alvaro Gonzalez and catalan Pol Lirola. At the moment, the Olympique de Marseille that Sampaoli trains has not released any statement in this regard after the information linking two of its players with this illegal party held in Badalona, ​​one of them organizer of the event.