They denounce a threat against a PAN candidate in Ciudad del Maíz, SLP

Juan Francisco Aguilar Hernández, president of the PAN State Steering Committee, denounced a death threat against the municipal president of Ciudad de Maíz, Mireya Vancini Villanueva, and a candidate for reelection.

The state leader reported that audio and video recordings were obtained, where a woman and a man are heard negotiating and planning the murder of the PAN candidate for mayor.

In a statement, the National Action Party (PAN) in San Luis Potosí indicated that the corresponding complaints had already been filed and the protection of the authorities was requested for Vancini Villanueva and his work team.

Complaints have already been filed for these events, however, the threats remain strong and the acts of violence continue to occur, which clearly seek to limit and prevent the candidate’s participation in the electoral process. He pointed out that the authorities have been requested to protect the candidate, since these acts of threats have increased since the beginning of the campaign, but unfortunately they have reached their peak, to such a degree that they are fearing for her physical integrity and her very life ” said the PAN Potosino in its statement.

According to Aguilar Hernández’s accusations, a group of Tamaulipas was pointed out, whose voices are allegedly planning the murder of Vancini Villanueva.

We are experiencing a tense atmosphere of violence throughout the country, we cannot allow threats to be made lightly and allowed to search the candidate’s property, threaten people in the streets and think about ‘hiring’ thugs to damage the integrity of the candidate, “said the PAN state leader in the statement.

In the recording that Grupo Imagen had access to, a woman and a man are heard, who are allegedly planning to murder two women, one of whom would be the PAN candidate, according to the accusation of Aguilar Hernández.

Well, as I had told you here, the lady, what we want is to fuck her, they are, the two old women we want to fuck, two ”, the woman is heard saying. “Yes, more or less Karla already told me how the matter is, I just wanted how she wants it, totally”, the interlocutor responds.

The conversation is advancing, to agree on the amount, which is supposedly considered at 600 thousand pesos, according to the accusation.

“How much are they going to charge me for the two old women?” Asks the female voice, to which they respond: “I’m going to charge 600 for both of them”, “for both of us?”, The woman confirms , “Yes” they answer and she adds, “ok, but that is a good job”.

Ciudad del Maíz, one of the 58 municipalities of the state, is located 145 kilometers northeast of the capital of San Luis Potosí and borders the state of Tamaulipas.