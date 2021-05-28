They denounce a spill of blue water in the irrigation of the Segura in Alicante

The courts of Aguas de Rojales and Guardamar del Segura (Alicante) have denounced a blue water discharge in their irrigation systems, which has forced the supply to be interrupted for several hours due to possible toxicity to crops and soils.

In a statement, both Aguas courts have reported that they have reported the situation before the Civil Guard and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

The spill has been located around 2:00 p.m. in the irrigation channel of La Comuna, which takes the water directly from the Segura river. the water judge has indicated in a statement.

The mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez, has confirmed that samples have been taken for an analysis and to know if the substance is harmful to crops and soils.

It is suspected that the spill took place in La Comuna and that rapidly expanded through the irrigation channels of Los Huertos and Alcudia.

These are the main water distribution channels for irrigation in more than 10,000 tahúllas from the garden of both municipalities.