They denounce a couple on Facebook for giving their children beer

We all know that drinking alcohol in excess is harmful to health, That is why the specialists reiterate over and over again that minors should not have access to it since if they start consuming it at an early age, they will not only develop an addiction but will also have consequences on their physical and mental development.

Unfortunately there are parents who, perhaps also due to an addiction issue, encourage their children to drink alcohol despite their young age, most likely because they are not fully aware of the harm they do to them.

It is because of that a post on Facebook caused a lot of outrage made by a woman from the state of Campeche, in Mexico, named Mary García, who shared on her profile a series of photographs and videos of a couple, where they can be clearly seen giving beer to their 2 young children, to such an extent that they seem to lose consciousness.

Supposedly, the mother of the 2 children of 3 and 5 years old and who calls herself in said social network Ucan Huchin Yanita Elio, uploaded the photos and videos in which her husband, the father of the minors, appears to her own profile, inciting them to consuming beer and drinking it along with them.

“A beautiful memory of my children with their dad. Beautiful. beautiful. They were walking, hahahaha, ”wrote the mother of these children in her publication.

After the post went viral, the mother deleted it and closed her account to avoid being persecuted.

So far, it is unknown whether the local authorities have already launched a judicial investigation into this unfortunate case.

