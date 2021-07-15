They denounce 187 disappearances in Cuba

HAVANA.

LThe Prisoners Defenders organization reported that it presented a complaint to the United Nations that includes a list of 187 “potential forced disappearances”, within the framework of the demonstrations that have taken place in Cuba since Sunday.

We have just filed a complaint with the United Nations High Commissioner listing a partial list of potential enforced disappearances. Each one must be explained, ”said the Madrid-based organization.

The family of the journalist collaborating with the newspaper ABC Camila Acosta has no information about her whereabouts.

The reporter’s father, Orlando Acosta, went to two police stations to request information. However, the authorities failed to give details of the woman detained on July 12, the CubaNet network reported.

Meanwhile, the youtuber Dina Stars reported on her Twitter account that she was released.

I came home after being in a dungeon for 24 hours as if I were a criminal. Yes, they treated me well, but it is still a night that I do not wish on anyone. I arrived and I found the news that they threw me like a bitch, “he said on his Twitter account.

The young woman was arrested last Tuesday while she was broadcasting a live interview.

The International Broadcasting Association (AIR) condemned the acts of repression.

The AIR demands that the Díaz-Canel government cease its repressive actions and the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained journalists, communicators and citizens, ”he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s Vice Minister of the Interior, Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit, resigned after questioning the excessive use of police force in the demonstrations, the newspaper ABC reported.

In addition, yesterday the government of Cuba authorized travelers to import food, cleaning products and medicines without limits or payment of tariffs until December 31, 2021.

It is a requirement of the mobilizations.

FOLLOW DIGITAL BLACKOUT

The mobile internet service began to be restored this Wednesday in Cuba, after three days of interruption after the demonstrations on Sunday, but it was impossible to access social networks and instant messaging applications.

Access to WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, through 3G or 4G technologies, was still blocked, but it was possible to enter the network in an unstable way.

On the street, people managed to connect intermittently.

The population promoted a call for mobilizations, as well as the diffusion outside the country with the hashtag #SOSCuba.

Social networks are totally aggressive, calling for assassination, lynching, attacks on people and in particular people identified as revolutionaries, ”said President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

DISPUTE IN THE CDMX ZÓCALO

Members of the Cuban community in Mexico came to the capital’s Zócalo to join the protests against the government of their country.

A group of people arrived to express annoyance over the demonstration. This led to verbal attacks from both sides, which ended in a brawl where Cubans and Mexicans hit each other.

The shouts of the group of Mexicans as traitors to the Cubans did not subside. Contrary to the response of the Cubans who exclaimed “freedom and life.”

