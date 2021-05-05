They demolish the myth about technology in young people and their mental health

“Technology is bad for the mental health of young people”. If you are over 35 years old, you will have heard this phrase thousands of times, supported by dozens of studies that spoke of the role of social networks or screens in the germ of a lot of psychological disorders, from anxiety, to depression.

As well, a mega study carried out by the University of Oxford and published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science has shown that there is “little relationship” between the use of technology and mental health problems. The study has collected information from more than 430,000 young people aged 10 to 15 years.

The Oxford Internet Institute compared television viewing, social media and device use with feelings of depression, suicidal tendencies, and behavior problems.

Found un small decrease in the association between depression and the use of social networks and television, from 1991 to 2019. However, there was a small increase between emotional problems and the use of social networks.

“We couldn’t tell the difference between the impact of social media and mental health in 2010 and 2019,” said study co-author Professor Andrew Przybylski. “We are not saying that less happy people use social networks more, what we are saying is that the connection is not getting stronger.”

Participants, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, they rated their own feelings using fixed questions with answers on a sliding scale. In addition, they were asked about the duration of the activity on social networks or on the devices, but not how they had spent that time.

In the study, qspanning many years, the 430,561 adolescents – ages 10-15– reported their personal uses of technology, such as watching television, using devices and using social media, along with any associated mental health problems.

“ANDWe found some limited associations between social media use and emotional problems, for example “Study author Dr. Matti Vuorre stated in a press release. “But it is difficult to know why they are associated. It could be several factors[perhapspeoplewithproblemsspendmoretimeonsocialmediaseekingsupportfromtheirpeers?”[¿quizáslaspersonasconproblemaspasanmástiempoenlasredessocialesbuscandoapoyodesuscompañeros?”

“What’s more, there was very little evidence to suggest that these associations have increased over time“.

Inconclusive results?

The authors emphasize that this does not mean that technology is all good for teenagers. The study was based on self-reports, looking only for associations, not causal factors.

“These results do not mean that the technology is all good for teens, or all bad, or worse for teens or not. Even with some of the broadest data sets available to scientists, it is difficult to determine conclusively the role of technologies in the lives of young people and how their impact may change over time“says Dr. Vuorre one of the authors.

“Scientists are working intensively on these questions, but their work is hampered by the fact that most of the data collected on behaviors online remain hidden in the data warehouses of tech companies“, concludes the researcher.

Smartphones can cause changes in the brain

A study conducted last year showed that addictive behavior with smartphones could cause structural changes in the brain, as well as the fact that constant use of devices could be making us more and more distracted and hyperactive. Further research will be needed to determine the true influence of technology use and associated health outcomes in adolescents and adults.

“We need more transparent research collaborations between independent researchers and technology companies. Before we do, we are generally in the dark, “concludes Dr. Vuorre.

In January 2021, a study suggested that heavy social media use was linked to negative well-being and self-esteem among teens. Other factors that affect the mental health of young people are the coronavirus pandemic.

