They demand to prohibit the fishing of porbeagle in the North Atlantic: Spain is the leader in catches

07/13/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

The League for Sharks of the Atlantic and Mediterranean (SLAM) has shown its “Deep discontent & rdquor; with the European Union (EU) and the United States because they have once again obstructed an agreement for the protection of the shortfin mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) in the negotiations of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT). They demand a total ban on fishing for porbeagle in the North Atlantic, where Spain is the country that catches the most specimens.

Sharks and rays are among the most vulnerable yet underprotected animals in the oceans. Many populations of these species have suffered a runaway overfishing, which has endangered entire ecosystems.

The League has raised the alarm: “Sharks and rays in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea are particularly under siege. Most countries do not have catch limits and in other cases they are not met. Improvements in national and international fisheries management are urgently needed to protect these vulnerable species from overfishing and finning.

Against all this, SLAM calls for catch limits for sharks and rays that align with scientific advice; strict protections for endangered species; and strict and immediately enforceable bans on shark finning.

During the ICCAT negotiations, eight countries, Canada Gabon, Sierra Leone, the United Kingdom, Senegal, Taiwan, Guinea Bissau and the Gambia proposed a ban on severely overfished porbeagle in the North Atlantic, as scientists have long advised .

They obtained the support of Noriega, Japan and Algeria, but the EU and the United States refused to support the proposal and insisted on maintaining their position of non-accession to continue with the landings of the species. They received in response the opposition of the rest of the countries.

The recovery of the species could take five decades

The recovery of the species could take five decadesThe attitude of the EU and the United States causes a further delay in establishing a consensus and allows the “unsustainable fishing& rdquor; of this population. The situation is borderline: even if fishing stopped immediately, ICCAT scientists estimate that the recovery of porbeagle or makos could extend for five decades.

“The depletion of the North Atlantic porbeagle is one of the most egregious but solvable shark conservation crises in the world,” he says. Sonja fordham, president of Shark Advocates International, a non-profit project of The Ocean Foundation.

“Focused on short-term economic interests, the EU and the United States have repeatedly thwarted the international adoption of a total ban that scientists consider essential to reverse the serious decline in the population & rdquor ;, denounces Fordham.

“This obstruction is especially daunting given the growing number of governments trying to protect the species before it’s too late,” he adds.

Shortfin mako shark species are especially prized for their meat, fins, and sporting interest, but their slow growth makes them exceptionally vulnerable to overfishing.

Spain, the country that catches the most porbeagle

Spain, the country that catches the most porbeagleMany countries fish for porbeagle without being subject to international fishing quotas. A) Yes, Spain, Morocco, Portugal and the United States, in that order, are the ones with the most landings of porbeagle from the North Atlantic.

According to the SLAM, EU Member States were responsible for 74% of registered landings in 2020, but only the landings from Spain during 2020 would have been enough for the population to be overfished.

“The EU focuses on the dead and discarded porbeagle to justify its opposition to the ban, but does not report on the porbeagle discarded on its vessels & rdquor ;, notes the collective.

The United States, for its part, does propose exceptions for killing live porbeagle, but recreational landings from this country increased by 13 tonnes between 2019 and 2020. Canada, meanwhile, unilaterally banned the retention of North Atlantic porbeagle last year.

UK leads efforts to conserve sharks

UK leads efforts to conserve sharks“For a long time, the UK has led shark conservation efforts within the EU And it’s exciting to see how the country has established itself as an independent power when it comes to protecting porbeagle & rdquor ;, says Ali Hood, Conservation Director for the Shark Trust.

“However, Brexit left a void within the EU that Member States are not yet ready to fill. While the European Commission continues to insist in favor of longliners and hinders science, the porbeagle are still the most affected & rdquor ;, he highlights.

“All this to get a few hundred tons that are not much of a thing for the ships themselves but that can drive this endangered population to the brink,” adds Hood.

Negotiations will continue in the coming months to try to agree on a conservation plan at the ICCAT annual meeting, to be held in November.

The shortfin mako is a shark between 3.5 and 4 meters in length and up to 750 kilos in weight, very active and robust. Despite its wide distribution, which includes the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Red and Mediterranean Seas, their survival is in grave danger from overfishing.

Porbeagle on the IUCN Red List: https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/39341/2903170

It may interest you: The world has lost 71% of its sharks since 1970 due to overfishing