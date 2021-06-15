They demand to invest more than $ 100 million in immigrants within New York City recovery plans



They demand to invest more than $ 100 million in immigrants within NYC recovery plans

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

There are two weeks until the 2022 fiscal budget of New York City, and in the midst of the negotiations that are currently taking place on how the Big Apple will invest its resources starting next month, leaders and activists of community organizations held a demonstration to the outside the Mayor’s Office to demand that no cuts be made or left out the immigrants, how much they suffered the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters ask the De Blasio Administration and to city ​​Council to promote a fair budget that puts immigrants as truly essential New Yorkers within New York’s recovery plans, and for this they asked to secure more than $ 100 million to maintain, recover and promote vital support programs.

Among its demands to the City Council and the Mayor, are the bases of a plan that seeks to promote a more equitable city that supports attacked communities, not only for COVID, but by other epidemics such as poverty and lack of access to services. For this reason, they demand investment in immigration legal services, better health care coverage, mental health care programs, initiatives to promote immigrant students, and help for parents, among other things.

“We’re here to demand $ 13 million for mental health programs for our people who are increasingly affected with devastating feelings after this pandemic and before the pandemic. We have thousands of people who do not know how to deal with their traumas and many, because they are undocumented, do not have access to support services, “said Maria Lizardo, director of the organization. Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC).

“There are people struggling with the loss of family members, health care problems and financial instability that has caused thousands of people to fall deeply behind on their rent and wonder where they will get their next meal. This has taken a huge price from them, ”the activist added.

In addition to this clamor for more resources to help immigrant communities with mental health issues, a call for $ 58.2 million in funds for immigration legal services, $ 20 million annually for grants to community organizations and schools to support non-English speaking students and their families.

They also request $ 3.25 million in funds for the ‘Access Health NYC’ health program so that community groups and health centers can educate communities about access, coverage and rights to health double the literacy of adults restoring $ 12 million for the financing of literacy plans, $ 10.5 million to invest in adult education providers, and dramatically reduce funding for the NYPD, in at least $ 1 billion.

“For the past 15 months, New York immigrants have held our city together in the face of a global pandemic and catastrophic economic recession. Now, as we seek to prepare New York for a new decade, ignoring the needs of immigrant communities would not only be insensitive but would result in an incomplete recovery, ”he said. Murad Awawdeh, CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

The activist cautioned that each year, New York immigrant families pay approximately $ 8 billion in income taxes to the City and State and approximately $ 2 billion in City property taxes, so investing in communities is the right thing to do. just.

Aracely Lucero, director of the MASA organization that works for immigrant groups in The bronx, asked that education services for immigrant children be given priority, as well as investing in providing information in their language to parents, insisting that this is not yet happening as it should.

“There is still no specific academic recovery plan for immigrant students, who are once again leaving behind,” said the young woman, calling for investment in those plans. “37% of students in the public education system have parents who do not speak English and there is no support for them and we have been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic because the information is not reaching parents who do not speak English well ”.

What are organizations and activists demanding?