They demand to improve urgent access of immigrants from New York to housing programs

The COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, it has cruelly targeted Latino immigrants, who have not only put a large part of the 31,887 deaths caused by the virus so far, but have also suffered job losses, income and housing.

And seeing on the horizon how the one that many call “The next pandemic”, With eventual evictions that would increase the distress of entire communities and homelessness in New York, politicians, activists, immigrants and community leaders are making an urgent call to city officials to be prepared and to ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers are not left with a hand forward and the other back.

That was the urgent request that this Tuesday transmitted the city ​​Council to the representatives of the city for immigration and housing matters, who appeared at a virtual audience, promoted by committees Immigration and Buildings of the legislative body, who are concerned that families that owe thousands of dollars in rents and others that do not even have safe housing, still do not have access to programs and resources of the City to be helped.

“I know there are good intentions on the part of the City and I do not doubt the work they are doing, but they are not reaching the people who need it,” said the president of the Council’s Immigration Committee, Carlos Menchaca during the hearing, where the City delegates were unable to present concrete data and numbers on the way in which it is working to protect those who have the anguish of losing their homes. “We need to see figures and know where and how the work is being done”

Councilor Mechaca stressed that in the budget to come, the City must address the need to provide affordable housing guarantees to those who are hanging by a thread of being left on the street, and insisted on the need to give financial aid to those who were left out of the reliefs and stimuli given by the government.

“What we must do is ensure that New York City immigrants have equal access to housing, regardless of their immigration status,” reiterated the political leader, who criticized that the commissioners of Moia (Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs) and HPD (Department of Housing Preservation and Development) did not appear to the hearing and send representatives on your behalf.

The immigrant Mario Cortés, who claimed to have lived in Brooklyn since 1997 and, in his current apartment 22 years ago, asked City delegates not to abandon New Yorkers like him, who have run out of income and who fear that after May 1, when ends the moratorium on non-payment of rents given by the State, comes an avalanche of evictions and lawsuits in housing courts. The fear is that thousands of Latino families will be left homeless.

“I speak out for my immigrant community. I ask that we be heard and taken into account. We do not want to remain invisible in this society in the eyes of governments. We don’t want to be abandoned and left alone with the fear that May 1 will arrive and we do not have money to pay the rents and lose our homes, “said the tenant, highlighting that this uncertainty has triggered other problems. “Many of us like me are suffering from this pandemic physically, mentally and economically. Being in this situation has generated depression, stress, anxiety, insomnia, total loss of jobs and no stimulus of those that have been given, when it is known that the Latino community has been disproportionately impacted and there are many needs, lack of income and delay in the rent payment ”.

Fabian Bravo, of the organization “Neighbors helping neighbors”, who lives in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, also asked the City to create an effective plan to deal with what it called the looming “pandemic of eviction lawsuits.”

They demand to improve access of immigrants from New York to housing programs

“It has been a year since the pandemic began, and that’s where our nightmare began, emotionally, mentally and economically affecting the Latino community that we were not prepared for this and that is why we are living in chaos,” said the Mexican, who lost his sister-in-law and two other relatives from COVID-19. “In a month the moratorium on evictions expires and the lawsuits will begin in the courts. Worse chaos is brewing, and we must be prepared. That is why it is urgent that the City allocate more economic funds to our Latino community and to organizations to help us with legal help, to defend us and not be left on the street.

The concilor Daniel Dromm, from Jackson Heights, Queens, joined the hearing on housing disparities faced by immigrant New Yorkers, also calling for the eligibility of the SCRIE housing assistance program, which prevents increases to older renters, to be expanded. He also asked to pass a resolution to ask the State Legislature to pass a law that would expand eligibility for the DRIE program, the Disability Rent Increase Waiver to include certain categories of New York immigrants who are currently excluded.

“We cannot allow more people to be displaced. We have to keep them in their homes and keep them in our communities, ”said the councilor.

Councilor Robert Cornegy, chairman of the City Council Building and Housing Committee, joined the call to improve aid so that the immigrant community can have the right to a decent and affordable roof.

“Housing costs have risen disproportionately and immigrants have been the hardest hit in this pandemic. We have to guarantee that they have decent and fair access to housing regardless of their immigration status, ”said the politician. “The problem has been exacerbated and there is a lack of access to programs. No one should suffer that because of immigration status. We cannot say that one person is more of a person than others and if there are programs created to help people it is unfair that the most vulnerable are left out. We have to protect them and lose Albany to fix that. “

Jeen Bae, MOIA’s director of policy and legislation, acknowledged that immigrants have been the most affected in the midst of the pandemic and after ensuring that the COVID-19 crisis made undocumented families more vulnerable in housing matters, he mentioned that the agencies of the City are ready to continue helping that community.

“We have provided assistance in many ways, legal advice, home remedies, access to resources, help with services and we want immigrants to know that there are resources available and that they know how to apply,” said the official who warned that a challenge has been to continue reducing access barriers to these programs “especially in this crisis.”

Ahmed tiga, HPD’s deputy commissioner of neighborhood strategies, noted that his agency is committed to creating and promoting affordable housing for the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

“We have financed approximately 178,000 affordable homes. We have served nearly 450,000 New Yorkers and have made a commitment to both seriously looking for seniors placements and housing for those with extremely low incomes and we are building homes for families that make around $ 31,000 and we have already built 3,511 units, but despite that number we know we have to do more, ”said the official.