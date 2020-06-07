15 minutes. Before George Floyd in Minneapolis, African American Manuel Ellis died in Tacoma, Washington, on March 3. But similar to the 46-year-old man, whose death ignited recent racial protests across the United States and various countries around the world, the 33-year-old he screamed that he couldn’t breathe while in police custody.

According to the autopsy, Ellis died of respiratory arrest, hypoxia, and physical restriction when he was handcuffed and held by officers on the pavement. It cannot be mere chance.

In fact, the mayor of Tacoma, Victoria Woodards, in addition to condemning the terrible events last Thursday night at a press conference, confirmed that the death of Manuel Ellis was a homicide, the Telemundo network said.

This was Manuel Ellis (Courtesy Twitter @jbibleattorney)

Woodards assured that will request the dismissal of the four officers Police who committed the crime and who are “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He also required the Pierce County Sheriff to supply him with all the details of the actions of each officer present at the scene, while asking the city administrator to allocate funds to place body cameras on the officers.

“As an African American woman, I didn’t need a video to believe (…) While watching that video, I got furious and angry and disappointed even more. I can’t take off this skin color every day. I can’t go out as a different person and as long as I’m mayor, I’m still black. They still treat me like an African American woman, “Woodards said.

New evidence

Thursday night a new video of Manuel Ellis’ arrest appeared. In the recording, officers from the Tacoma Police hit the young man on the side of the road. Even the pleas of a woman are heard asking that they stop beating him and only arrest him.

The Tacoma Action Collective was the one who provided the video, in which officers are seen telling Ellis to “put your hands behind your back” while on top of him.

According to Telemundo, the woman who captured the video was inside her car because she stopped just behind the police vehicle on the southern edge of Tacoma. Recently, he showed up with the recording, but had not realized that the African American died that same night. This was stated by the attorney for the Ellis family, James Bible.

As if it were a pattern, the audio from the Police radio captured when Manuel Ellis screamed “I can’t breathe”, reported the KIRO television channel. According to the lawyer, those were his last words.

For its part, the News Tribune said that the minute the paramedics had arrived at the arrest site (after the radio call from the agents), the young man stopped breathing.

Only two officers appear in the video arresting Ellis. However the Tacoma Police Department identified four police officers involved in detention. These are Christopher Burbank (34 years old), Matthew Collins (37), Masyih Ford (28) and Timothy Rankine (31). Two of them are white, one black and the other Asian.

Although police officials were placed on leave after Ellis’s death, they returned to work because no violations were found.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, officers arrested Manuel Ellis because They saw him hit the window of another car. Subsequently, he approached them and threw one of the officers to the ground when he got out of the vehicle.

The Tacoma Police Department insisted that Ellis resisted arrest while being held. Meanwhile, Troyer added that he did not believe they were using a choke or putting their knee on the man’s neck.