They demand the expulsion of Ulises Ruiz; proposal of PRI state leaders

MEXICO CITY.

PRI state leaders, such as Néstor Camarillo, demanded the immediate expulsion of the former governor of Oaxaca, Ulises Ruiz, and Nallely Gutiérrez, for the protest that led to the closure of the party’s central building and provoked violence last Tuesday, but Ulises Ruiz responded in Immediately they will not intimidate him or will be able to expel him, because he will win the lawsuit for the protection of rights.

Yesterday, in a closed-door meeting only with state leaders, sectors, elected legislators and members of the National Executive Committee of the PRI, called by the national leader, Alejandro Moreno, the leader of the PRI in Puebla, stated that it is necessary to speed up the process of expulsion of Ruiz and Gutiérrez.

There, the national leader of the PRI expressed that “the party respects the opinion of the militants, the disagreement and the protest, always based on respect, on dialogue. The government and Morena have tried to subdue the PRI and the Va por México coalition, and today I tell them that they will not succeed ”.

He reaffirmed that he will work “for an open, respectful party that calls for dialogue, yes, but for dialogue that builds and respects the opinion, disagreement and protest of fellow militants, through the party’s institutional channels. , but that it will never approve the violence, the criminal acts, the criminal acts of those who only intend to hurt, divide the PRI and hurt, in the most difficult times, the strongest, most iron-clad militancy, most committed to our country, which is the PRI militancy ”.

But while Alejandro Moreno was speaking with his family in a hotel in the western area of ​​Mexico City, from the sit-in that he maintains at the PRI national headquarters, Ulises Ruiz spread a message to the party’s militants, where he ratified the demand for a interim leadership and the convocation of the National Assembly to discuss the re-founding of the party.

He added that “several presidents of state directive committees have called me to tell me that they first sent a male to show support for the national leadership and today they are summoning them to come to Mexico City to sign a document requesting my expulsion.

“Given the lack of ideas, Alito (Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas) is as he has always been, a joint, a puncher; He reacts by wanting to expel me from the party and I want to tell him that they are not going to bend me, that I am not afraid of them and they can do whatever they want in the party organs, I am going to go to the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power and I am going to return to them to win there, because the game is not theirs; it belongs to the militants, ”he said.

The facilities of the national PRI have been blocked for three days by the Internal Democracy group and again yesterday it endorsed that it will not withdraw until Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas resigns.