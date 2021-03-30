They demand that Biden stop the construction of the border wall once and for all



Biden has vowed to stop construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

Legislators and activists urged the president on Tuesday Joe biden to take a final resolution as soon as possible and definitively stop the construction of the border wall.

“It is time to make a decision, stop the construction of the wall and end the pending contracts”, Federal Representative Filemón Vela, D-Texas, said today during a virtual press conference.

The controversial construction of the border wall with Mexico It has been suspended since January when President Joe Biden signed an executive order putting work on hold.

During the past administration of the president Donald trump (2017-2021) more than 450 miles (720 kilometers) of wall were built along the border and several contracts were pending.

Vela completely rejected the narrative of Republican senators who assure that the border is in crisis due to the increase in the migratory flow.

“The border is not a war zone. We must put an end to the wall, which is a symbol of hatred, which separates communities and does not stop the migratory flow ”, emphasized the congressman.

For his part, the former presidential candidate and former senator of Texas Beto O’Rouke He said at the same event that funds should not be allowed to continue to build “one more foot” of the border wall.

In his opinion, instead of stopping the migratory flow, the barrier has caused more deaths of migrants since they are using more dangerous and risky routes to cross.

Tricia Cortez, director of the Coalition No to the Border Wall, which organized the event, indicated that it is time for Biden to fulfill his campaign promises and make a final resolution.

Cortez believes that it is time for the Biden Administration to also end the approximately 200 lawsuits pending in the courts in which the federal government is trying to expropriate land to expand the border wall in Texas.

The coalition hopes that the Biden Administration will not give in to the pressure of Republicans who have visited the border and made calls to continue the construction of the wall to stop the increase in the migratory flow in recent months.

“It is urgent that a final decision be made, that the construction of the wall be canceled. Trump lost the Presidency, the idea of ​​the wall lost, it is time to cancel the contracts “, ended.

