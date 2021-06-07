They demand repeal in new guidelines imposed by the INAH

MEXICO CITY. Archaeologists such as Rodrigo Martínez Baracs, Salvador Guilliem Arroyo and Patricia Fournier joined the voices demanding the repeal of the new guidelines for the archaeological research imposed by the INAH.

This regulation, authorized on April 22, is questioned by experts, since it bureaucratizes, hinders, represses and judicializes archaeological work, explain the experts, who launched a campaign on the Change.org platform, which until yesterday amounted to 1,300 firms.

The petition, created on June 3, was sent to Diego Prieto, head of INAH, who has not yet issued any comment on the matter.

Archaeologist Patricia Fournier pointed out that the document “Attempt against the protection of archaeological heritage”Therefore, it is not possible to allow said regulations to be applied, and he requested the resignation of Prieto and those involved in the elaboration of said guidelines.

STORE ACADEMY

Studio Katzarava, based in CDMX, and the Fausto School of Music, of Andrés y Aguirre, located in Puebla, signed a collaboration agreement to provide specialized studies to students in the operatic field.

The initiative will support students who have left their formal education cut short for various reasons, such as combining school demands with professional experience.

-From the Editorial Office

BIBLIOGRAPHIC STOCKS WILL REOPEN

The National Library (BNM) and the National Newspaper Library (HNM), located in Ciudad Universitaria, will resume their service to the public, through scheduled appointments starting today, reported the Bibliographic Research Institute.

The BNM contemporary fund will open from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Reserved Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. hours, but each user will only be able to consult five copies per day.

For its part, the National Newspaper Library will open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment and only 15 scheduled users will be allowed access per day.

-From the Editorial Office

Photo: Special

* In the following link you will find the latest news