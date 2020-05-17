© Provided by the Associated Press

Protesters walk Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Burnswick, Georgia, following a protest in the Glynn County Courthouse over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. (Hyosub Shin / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Georgia, USA (AP) – Doing justice for Ahmaud Arbery, an African American who died during a persecution of a white man and his son in Georgia, is not only a prison term for his murderers, but it calls for a change in the local justice system that He never charged them with a crime, protesters said Saturday.

Hundreds of people went to the Glynn County Courthouse to demand accountability in a case in which no charges were filed until state authorities intervened after a video leaked that caused outrage nationwide.

Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 on the outskirts of the port city of Brunswick. Gregory McMichael, 64, told police that he and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, persecuted Arbery because they believed he was responsible for a series of recent reported robberies in the neighborhood.

The McMichaels were not detained or charged with murder until May 7, after a local radio station released a video of the incident and less than 48 hours after state agents took the case.

“Justice for Ahmaud is more than just the arrest of his murderers,” said John Perry, chairman of the Brunswick section of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), during the protest. “Justice is saying we have to clean up the Glynn County house.”

Speakers at the protest demanded the resignation of Jackie Johnson, the district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit who recused herself from the investigation, and George Barnhill, the district attorney for the Waycross Circuit who took the case and refused to press charges. . Gregory McMichael was an investigator in Johnson’s office before retiring in May of last year. Both Johnson and Barnhill have denied wrongdoing.

The organizers of the march said that drivers of about 250 vehicles traveled more than four hours from Atlanta to participate in the protest, in which fraternities and brotherhoods from the black university community, civil rights organizations and groups in defense of Black-led arms purchase and tenure rights, which pointed out that if Arbery had been armed perhaps he would still be alive.

Attorney Mawuli Davis moved to Brunswick from his suburban Atlanta home because he wanted to make it clear that many people are unhappy with the way the Arbery case has been handled.

Georgia residents “are not safe when an injustice like this is allowed to occur,” Davis said.

___

Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this report.