They demand in New York special funds from Congress to make the Subway more accessible to the disabled and not increase the MetroCard



Only 30% of the metro stations have elevators.

While in the House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans begin to discuss a multi-billion dollar infrastructure bill, coalitions fighting for the rights of the New York passengers launched the campaign this Monday “Let’s transform the transit”, to demand the transfer of resources to accelerate the adaptation of Subway stations to be handicap accessible, cyclists and families with other mobility needs, such as those that move with children’s cars.

At a demonstration in the Bronx, spokespersons from various coalitions asked Washington legislators to allocate at least $ 20 billion for new elevators, signs, electric buses and transit access in the “deserts” of the metro of the Big Apple.

In addition, they consider it a priority that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) receive $ 3 billion annually so that the Subway can maintain an affordable operation, to avoid devastating rate increases, service cuts and job losses within the system, when pandemic aid ends in 2023.

“Congress must facilitate transportation for those who depend on these systems in low-income areas, such as the Bronx. As always, the most affected are the black and Latino communities“, Explained Danna dennis, Community Organizer for the Riders Alliance.

Passengers last

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, a representative from the Bronx, joined coalitions of transit users and the city’s leading advocates for accessibility to gather ideas on federal transportation legislation now being negotiated in the White House and on Capitol Hill

“As New York City recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic engine that is the subway system must be fully accessible to all passengers, including people with disabilities, the elderly, and those who push. strollers and delivery cars ”, he reacted Eman Rimawi, campaign coordinator Access-A-Ride and organizer of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest.

Spokesmen for these advocacy groups stressed that for years, the 80% of federal investments They have been aimed at the construction of roads and highways, leaving public transport users last. And even more so to those who have a disability to move.

“Leaders in Washington must meet the passengers, reverse generations of injustice in financing transportation and ensuring the future of transit after the pandemic, “said Rimawi.

Congress enacted the Americans with Disabilities Act three decades ago, and most stations in the Subway system remain inaccessible, leaving more than half a million passengers from the most vulnerable sectors outside the transport system.

Elevated problem

The Colombian women Patricia Jimenez, 60 years old, a resident of Astoria, is one of the people with certain mobility problems that he suffers daily the lack of elevators at most stations on the popular New York transit system.

“They recently modernized the stations of the N and W train serving Queens and they did not place a single elevator. You know that to take the station 30 Avenue you have to climb stairs that are impossible for many elderly people. I still can slowly, but the time will come that I I will be imprisoned in the house ”, shared.

For its part, MTA spokespersons have insisted that their 2020-2024 capital plan of $ 5.2 billion it includes a “historical investment” in creating special access to the stations.

“Still, that it will only be enough for another 70 stations are accessible. The elevators are incredibly expensive and these projects often run into unexpected and expensive obstacles, such as unmarked public services buried under streets and sidewalks, “confirmed this agency in a statement on its official website.

In numbers: Subway not very accessible

30% of stations of the Subway are inaccessible for disabled people.

70% of users of New York City’s public transportation are people of color, who suffer 16% more commute time from system failures.

640,000 vulnerable New Yorkers they live in neighborhoods where there are no stations with easy access.

340,000 of them are elderly.

200,000 are under the age of five.

62 neighborhoods out of 122 that are in the city do not have a single accessible station nearby.

Brooklyn, The Bronx and Queens they are the most affected counties.

608,258 workers Before the pandemic, they lived in neighborhoods without easy access to stations.

In short: What are they demanding of Washington?