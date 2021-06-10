They deliver proof of majority of votes to Edomex candidates

TECÁMAC, State of Mexico.- It began the delivery of certificates of majority to councilors where the victory is already overwhelming, while in others such as Ixtapaluca, Chimalhuacán and Coacalco they seek to challenge.

In Tecámac, with 75,862 votes, the candidate of the Together We Will Make History Coalition, Mariela Gutiérrez Escalante, received her majority as the winner of the mayor’s office from where she was re-elected.

The licensed mayor said that her re-election will allow her to have a continuity government until 2024.

While in Chimalhuacán, the social organizations that make up the New Chimalhuacán Project will contest the election of municipal president, local and federal deputies, by ensuring that in more than 70 percent of the polling stations installed on June 6, various irregularities were detected that affected the transparency and legality of the process.

Legal representatives explained that this Wednesday the vote counting formally began in the 32 Chimalhuacán Municipal Board, of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM), where incidents and irregularities have been documented so far in 558 of the 720 polls installed .

