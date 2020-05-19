Ixtapan de la Sal.- With the aim of promoting the value of solidarity and care among Mexicans, a donation of more than 2,100 medical supplies was delivered to personnel who work in the Tejupilco and Ixtapan de la Sal hospitals, responsible for detecting and treating possible COVID-19 infected cases and patients.

Jorge Rescala Pérez, Secretary of the Environment of the State of Mexico, in his capacity as Commissioner of Region XII Tejupilco and on behalf of Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, was the conduit for the delivery of these supplies.

Rescala Pérez pointed out the importance of being united in this contingency, through this type of altruistic actions, which reinforce the health care of medical personnel who care for Mexicans in the southern region, delivering sanitary supplies donated to Yahaira González Arellano, Director of the General Hospital of Ixtapan de la Sal.

The donated medical equipment consists of sanitizing gel, N95 face masks, latex gloves, masks, atomizers, conventional mouth masks and special Tyvek suits for the care of patients with respiratory symptoms, suspected and confirmed by COVID-19.

In an alternate action, Rigoberto López Rivera, Executive Commissioner of Region XII Tejupilco, was the representative in charge of delivering this donation to the General Administrator of the General Hospital of Tejupilco “Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla” Bicentennial, Arturo Mejía Peña, representing from its General Director, Alfredo Rodea Arango.

With these actions, the Government of the State of Mexico, through the heads of the Municipal Strengthening Table XII Tejupilco, recognizes the altruistic work of all its sectors, which together with the state authorities, collaborate in providing the necessary tools to face to this health contingency.

Seven24.mx

ebv