They deliver eight rehabilitated buildings and lay the first stone of two more

MEXICO CITY.

As part of the reconstruction actions carried out in Mexico City after the earthquake of September 19, 2017, this Saturday César Cravioto led the delivery of eight buildings and the laying of the first stone for two more.

In the case of the rehabilitated buildings, these are located at Pedro Romero de Terreros number 303, building B; Loves 1126; and San Borja 908, all in Colonia Del Valle, of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

While in Tlalpan, buildings A, B, C, D and E, located at 113 Calle de Congreso, were rehabilitated. With these works 176 families will be able to return home.

On the other hand, Cravioto Romero attended the laying of the first stones of the buildings that will be built in Amsterdam 86, in the Hipódromo neighborhood, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office and in Paz Montes de Oca 93, in the General Anaya neighborhood, of the mayor’s office Benito Juarez.

In the first, the reconstruction time will be 16 months and 14 families will benefit; and in the second it will take 15 months and 24 houses will be built.

To date, the Reconstruction Commission has delivered 157 reconstructed and / or rehabilitated buildings, while 81 are under construction, and 132 more are about to start.