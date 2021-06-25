They deliver contracts and tickets to 250 Mexicans who are going to work in Canada

MEXICO CITY

The Chancellery and the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), delivered the employment contracts and tickets to more than 250 nationals who travel to the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, as part of the 2021 season previews of the Mexico-Canada Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT).

In a symbolic act, carried out in the rooms of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), Marath Bolaños López, Undersecretary of Employment and Labor Productivity, accompanied by the Head of Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), Roberto Velasco, recognized the work of the farm workers and your support for the mexican economy within the framework of pandemic and economic recovery.

“The efforts of the Embassy and Consulates of Mexico in Canada made it possible to recognize the condition of Mexican workers as essential to be considered in the process of vaccination against Covid-19, in recognition of their priority activity,” said the SRE.

In a press release, he recalled that on March 17 the vaccination process began in Vancouver, with the first 2,300 workers who had already arrived in Canada.

“Currently all workers are vaccinated upon arrival, either at the arrival airport, during the quarantine period, or directly at the farms where they work,” he said.

The PTAT has been operating since 1974 and workers who migrate under this program are guaranteed a six to eight month contract, a salary of Canadian $ 14 per hour, access to social security, among other benefits.

The 2021 work season began on January 4 and to date 20 thousand 811 workers have been sent, the progress we have is 27.3 percent higher than that made in the same period of 2020, when 16 thousand 352 workers were reached.

