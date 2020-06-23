They delete episodes with 30 Rock blackface at the request of their creator Tina Fey | INSTAGRAM

Tina Fey asked to remove from all streaming services 4 chapters of the « 30 Rock » series with makeup characters to look like black people.

At the request of the creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, four episodes of the comedy series 30 Rock in which the characters make a blackface will be removed, that is, they appear with paint and theatrical makeup to embody black people.

In a note obtained by the Variety site, Fey commented to digital platforms that it would be better if they removed the episodes from circulation and apologized for the damage they have caused.

« As we strive to get the job done and improve when it comes to ethnicities in the United States, we believe that these episodes with actors with makeup that change race should be removed from circulation. Now I understand that the ‘intention’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images.

« I apologize for the pain they have caused. In the future, no comedy-loving child needs to stumble upon these stereotypes. I thank NBCUniversal for complying with this request, » wrote the actress.

According to the site, all episodes will be removed from streaming and shopping services this weekend, while some have already disappeared from Amazon and Hulu.

The chapters in question are « Believe In The Stars » (season 3, episode 2) and « Christmas Attack Zone » (season 5, episode 10), both with the character of Jenna (Jane Kraowski) with her face made up of black, as well as « Live from Studio 6H » (season 6, episode 19), with guest actor John Hamm in the role of an African American, and the East Coast version of « The Live Show » (season 5, episode 10).

The news of the adjustments to 30 Rock, a series broadcast from 2006 to 2013, came after various content platforms began to reevaluate their racist material. Just over two weeks ago, HBO Max removed the movie Gone with the Wind from its library.