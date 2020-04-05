CHELTENHAM, England (AP) – Organizers of the Cheltenham Festival have defended their decision to have staged their horse races last month, amid ongoing fears that crowds in attendance contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in Britain.

Tens of thousands of people attended the annual four-day equestrian event in the south-west of England, on those dates when the government’s social distancing measures were not yet in force.

In other parts of Europe, sports competitions of all kinds were canceled near that time. As the Festival approached its conclusion, the English Premier League suspended the football season.

The government imposed a national quarantine that same month in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

There is no information on the number of people who contracted the coronavirus and who attended the festival. However, some media said that certain fans who attended the races later had symptoms of COVID-19.

Cheltenham organizers have insisted that the races “continued at all times in accordance with current government directives” and that other sports continued to operate at that time in Britain.

“It is simply impossible to know how and where someone who has been detected contracted COVID-19,” said Dr. Sue Smith, the racetrack’s chief medical officer during the festival.

“The hand washing and hygiene standards at the Festival were of the highest level and all measures were taken in accordance with updates from the executive agency Public Health England”.