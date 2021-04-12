They decreed a curfew in Minneapolis in the face of possible protests

The authorities of Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Monday and a 7 p.m. curfew in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, following the death of another African-American at the hands of the police, just as the end of the trial in the case of George Floyd.

In a joint press conference, the governor of the state, Tim Walz, and the mayors of the conurbation formed by Minneapolis and Saint Paul (the two largest in the state) announced the measures, aimed at avoiding possible altercations in the coming hours, in the that protests such as those that were already experienced last night are expected.

The state of emergency, which gives mayors authority to take urgent action if necessary, affects the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, while the curfew – from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday – extends Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka Counties as a whole.

(Photo: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

During a traffic control Sunday in the city of Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis, a white agent “accidentally” shot the African American Daunte wright, 20, explained this Monday at a press conference the local Police Chief, Tim Ganno.

According to Ganno, the police wanted to use a stun gun known as a “taser” to immobilize Wright, but they got confused and fired a bullet with his firearm that killed the man.

Regarding the reason for the traffic stop, the police chief explained that the vehicle was intercepted because it did not have some papers in order, after which they asked Wright for identification and then they realized that he had a pending arrest warrant for not having appeared in court for the crimes of illegal possession of a weapon and resistance to authority.

The agent then tried to handcuff him, but he resisted, tried to get back into his vehicle and was shot.

The car was propelled forward and traveled several blocks before colliding with another car. Inside the vehicle, there was a woman – allegedly Wright’s girlfriend – who was not injured.

The incident took place when nerves are running high in Minneapolis, which is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, one of four police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd last year, which sparked a wave of racial protests across the country.

Keep reading: Multiple Injured in Knoxville, Tennessee School Shooting