They declare the bankruptcy of the mining company of former Brazilian magnate Eike Batista

Rio de Janeiro, May 19 (EFE) .- A court in Rio de Janeiro declared this Wednesday the bankruptcy of MMX Mineração e Metónicos, the mining company that was controlled by former Brazilian magnata Eike Batista, who was considered the seventh most man rich in the world before his conglomerate fell apart.

The Sixth Civil Chamber of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice rejected a request from the mining company to revoke the decision that had declared the recovery process that the company presented after accepting the Bankruptcy Law unfeasible.

The court, considering that the company has no way to pay its debts and continue operating, declared both the definitive bankruptcy of MMX Mineração e Metónicos and that of its subsidiary MMX Corumbá Mineração.

The judicial decision was confirmed by a relevant fact sent to the Sao Paulo stock exchange by MMX itself, a mining company created by Batista in 2005 and which had a production capacity of 10.8 million tons of iron per year.

The mining company announced that it will file an appeal against the judicial decision, considering that the court did not take into account the new information brought by the company to Justice, among which an agreement by which the company China Development Integration Limited promised to inject 50 million dollars in the company to get it back.

MMX also reported that the Chinese company, despite the court decision, maintained its intention to invest in the mining company and that it expects a higher court to approve a new recovery process.

In 2013, when his companies went into a chain crisis, Batista decided to request the mediation of Justice to reach agreements with his creditors and save the companies.

The controllers of both MMX and MMX Corumbá accepted the bankruptcy law and presented recovery processes to be able to continue operating while they renegotiated their debts.

But the Rio de Janeiro Court rejected the plan, just as the Business Chamber of the Belo Horizonte Court had already rejected on May 5 a similar plan to save MMX Sudeste Mineração, another of the companies controlled by Batista, from bankruptcy.

Batista became the richest man in Brazil (seventh in the world according to Forbes magazine) and accumulated until 2010 a fortune estimated at about 30,000 million dollars through mining, oil and raw materials businesses that spanned several countries in the region.

But in 2013 his empire collapsed due to mismanagement and the international oil and commodity crisis.

Among the few companies that were saved from bankruptcy, thanks to the fact that their control was transferred, stands out the OGX, an oil company founded by Batista and which was the main company of his conglomerate.

The Justice approved in 2017 the recovery plan presented by the new OGX controllers and allowed them to suspend payments while they restructured their operations and negotiated with their creditors the payment of a debt that at the time was estimated at about 4,312.5 million dollars .

The recovery process, requested by the oil company in October 2013 and which at the time was considered the largest of its kind in the world by debt value, also included the subsidiaries OGX Austria and OGX International.

After the sale of most of his companies, the once richest man in Brazil faced several prosecutions for corruption and money laundering and was imprisoned in both 2017 and 2019.

Justice granted him the benefit of house arrest despite his convictions for both manipulation of the financial system and corruption, in a case in which he was accused of paying bribes to then-Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral.

(c) EFE Agency