They disable GPS devices used in accused of violent crimes. A GPS ankle bracelet program used to protect victims of domestic violence and sexual crimes was deactivated earlier this month in Memphis, Tennessee, due to budget cuts partially caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Miami Mundo / The Hill

The notification was provided in a letter sent by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to judges at the local criminal court, according to documents obtained by a local CBS affiliate, WREG, this week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the MPD’s budget, and due to limitations, all GPS devices that were related to the program were effectively deactivated on May 1, 2020,” the letter said.

The program, now deactivated, provided ankle monitors to people accused of domestic violence for sex crimes when they were released on bail.

The main purpose of the GPS tracking was to monitor the carriers to ensure that they did not approach their alleged victims, otherwise law enforcement officers were alerted.

MPD deputy director Don Crowe said it was a three-year program provided by a grant, adding that it was “absolutely successful,” before the program ended last summer, the report added.

Crowe said the department tried to prolong the program by spending $ 140,000 of its own money for the current fiscal year in an effort to phase it out, but could not afford it when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the state, WREG reported.

As of April 6, Memphis police reported that 131 accused criminals received the GPS trackers.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said police contacted the victims and notified judges of the deactivation of the GPS trackers, the report added.

Weirich said the now-closed program “can save lives,” adding that “someone has to raise $ 600,000 to keep this program going.”

Memphis police said the state could consider adopting the program for full statewide implementation, but also said that someone may be able to finance the cost of the program locally, according to WREG.

Shelby County pre-trial services will continue to monitor suspected criminals through other means, such as phone calls.