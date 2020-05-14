Mexico City.- The Mexican singer Yoshio, a romantic ballad icon with a 50-year musical career, began her career in the 1970s, but reached her greatest success during the 1980s.

Yoshio decided to leave school at 18 to dedicate himself fully to his artistic career and his father supported him, because according to what he reported in different interviews, the businessman was reflected in him and accepted that the artist abandon his studies to bet on the music.

The interpreter of Reina de Corazones is really called Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, but his father called him Yoshio since he was a child, because in Japanese he means “noble man”, so he adopted the nickname as his stage name.

His father, the renowned businessman Yoshihei Nakatani Moriguchi was the forerunner of Japanese peanuts in Mexico, as stated by the singer on different occasions; however, he was never directly involved in the business.

In addition, the interpreter went through a divorce, which he told the media was difficult because he had to leave his 13-year-old daughter and his son, who was 10 years old at the time.

Later he married Marcela Hernández, his current wife.

Success came with “What happened, happened”

The artist was an OTI award winner in 1981 with the theme What happened happened of the authorship of Felipe Gil, and after winning the local contest, it was positioned in third place in the international competition.

Yoshio had songs that became great hits, such as La mentira, El de la banca deBacho and Samurai, and he also worked with artists such as Carlos Cuevas, Manoella Torres and Oscar Chávez, who recently passed away.

During the 2000s, he released compilation albums such as The Songs of My Life and The Big Collection of CBS-Yoshio’s 60th Anniversary, in addition to continuously offering concerts for his audience.

In 2014 he participated in the tribute work to José José Amar y querer, as a guest of José Joel, son of the “Prince of Song”, with the musical concept Los Amantes, made up of Yoshio, Alejandra Ávalos, Gualberto Castro, Laura Zapata, Manoella Torres and Mario Pintor.

In August 2015, he celebrated 45 years of musical career with a concert in which he sang accompanied by friends and colleagues from the guild, such as the Mexican singer Yuri and the ranchero genre interpreter Aída Cuevas, where Yoshio also took the opportunity to release his album Amo la vida .

In 2016, the artist paid tribute to the Yucatecan singer and songwriter Armando Manzanero with the concert Lo MaraviYoshio by Manzanero, at the Lunario of the National Auditorium, which he recorded on emblematic record material.

Subsequently, he also paid tribute to Álvaro Carrillo, under the same concept: “The next album will be a tribute to the great Álvaro Carrillo with the best of his repertoire, although it is enormous, I will choose the best-known songs,” said the famous man of the year. 2017 during an interview for Notimex.

He supported the # QuédateEnCasa

During the quarantine imposed by the global pandemic, he held concerts online, through his social networks, in which he sang his greatest hits, in addition to songs by Álvaro Carrillo.

On Wednesday May 13, 2020, the singer died due to complications from the global pandemic of COVID-19, a disease for which he had been hospitalized in Mexico City on May 2.

The death was announced by his wife and was later confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters.

npq