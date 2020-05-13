Through social networks, the former president Vicente Fox He has been criticized after he declared in an interview with CNN that he lives “practically up to date”.

When asked whether the Presidency “went two or three times richer than it came,” Fox replied: “Right now, I hardly have anything to eat. I have not stolen a penny from anyone, I have made my wealth with work. , yes with an inheritance from my father who inherited assets to me here at the ranch (…) “

“I live practically up to date, all my money I have put into the foundations, all the money that I have earned, with conferences that I have given, that I got to collect up to 200 thousand dollars in some conferences, as today the Obamas or the Clintons do. Fortunately I had that advantage, I donated every penny of that income to the foundations (…), “Fox said.

“Geez, it already gave me enormous sadness. We should cooperate to support that poor man,” wrote the Labor Party deputy, Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

Other users, in a sarcastic tone, “built a coperacha” to send a pantry to the former president of Mexico.

Likewise, When asked whether he trusts the information that the Government of President López Obrador offers about the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox replied that he did not.

