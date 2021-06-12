They criticize the State Legislature for not passing urgent laws to protect immigrants and ex-inmates



They criticize the State Legislature for not passing urgent laws

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

This Thursday legislative session concluded in Albany, and although the Senate and the state Assembly approved several bills such as the successful reintegration law of inmates after incarceration, which will provide support for inmates to more easily reintegrate into the community and be successful in their community supervision, leaders and activists criticized that the Legislature left in the pipeline measures that would make a difference in vulnerable communities and immigrants.

The call “New York for all” law, that would prohibit state and local government agencies, including police departments and sheriffs, from using personnel and resources in the work of immigration authorities, as well as disclosing confidential information about undocumented people, did not see the light.

The deadlock of the law, which had the backing of immigrant advocates, also prohibits ICE be in non-public areas of state and local property without a court order, something they have been doing, and ensures that people in custody receive a notice of their rights before being interviewed by ‘la migra agents and forces a follow-up on ICE access to state information databases.

Zachary ahmad, policy advisor to the New York Civil Liberties Union, harshly criticized the lack of commitment of the Legislature by not giving free rein to that law of protections.

Despite years of blatant ICE cruelty, despite family separations, disappearances, abuse, racial discrimination, and coercion, state leaders missed a critical and common-sense opportunity in this session to end local collusion with rogue agency and protect New Yorkers”Said the defender. “The New York for All Act would keep our local officials, including law enforcement, out of ICE’s anti-immigrant agenda and preserve our local resources for real local needs.”

Murad Awawdeh, director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), also added to the voices of claim towards Albany, more taking into account the devastating effects that the community of undocumented workers has suffered.

“During a global pandemic that has left thousands of people dead and millions more out of work, New York had to prioritize the health and safety of every family and community member”Awawdeh said. “The New York for All Act provides protections that help all New Yorkers lead an open life without fear of being separated from their families during normal activities, such as buying food or taking their children to school, by prohibiting agencies from state and local law enforcement conspiring with ICE or participating in their cruelty. “

Likewise, and despite advancing in changes to the probation system, as the less is more law, which will prevent parolees from being sent back to prison for technical violations, and which will now need to be signed by Governor CuomoDeeper initiatives for changes to parole were left along the way.

In particular, activists criticized having neglected the “Clean Slate” project, that sought to automatically erase the criminal records of ex-inmates when they are eligible, thus ending the collateral damage that their sentences help to perpetuate the exclusion of employment and housing opportunities, by reintegrating into social life.

Another initiative that remained hung was the proposal that Governor Andrew Cuomo had made to be could divide the leadership of the MTA, which would have allowed Sarah Feinberg to become the first female president of the transportation agency.

Despite the projects that were shelved, the leaders of the Legislature were positive about what was achieved.

“As our session concludes (…) we are proud of the historic progress we made this year,” said the President of the Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, warning that in the next legislative session several projects still have possibilities of seeing the light. “If ongoing discussions on any outstanding issues require action, we are ready to return when necessary. “

The Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie, shared the feeling of duty accomplished and said that this chamber rose to the occasion to face the challenges left by the pandemic.

“In this session we passed groundbreaking legislation and delivered a landmark budget that met the needs of New Yorkers during this difficult time. Our work is helping to lead the recovery from this global pandemic and has put us on the road to normality “said Heastie. “As always, We know our work is endless when it comes to improving the lives of the people of this great state, and we are prepared“.