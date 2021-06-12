Neither the duration of the tires, nor their handling in rain, snow or ice. The OCU regrets that the new tire labeling, already mandatory in the EU, does not offer much of the most relevant information.

June 11, 2021 (08:50 CET)

They criticize the new tire labels: what data they give and what is missing and essential.

A few weeks ago we already gave you the news: the European Union approved the new tire labeling, who should enter in force as of last May. This is an important measure to modify the current information, also extending it to those of bus and truck. Now of mandatory application, therefore, it is time to begin to pass balance.

Among the novelties that incorporates this new tire labeling include aspects such as the reduction in the number of categories, both in the section of fuel consumption like in the wet braking distance, which go from 7 (from A to G) to only 5 (from A to E). It also includes also new categories to catalog noiseor (A to C) and are added for the first time snow and ice icons, which provide information on whether or not the rubbers are certified for these environments.

So far, perfect, new, clearer and more relevant information. However, some organizations criticize that a wonderful opportunity has been missed to be able to enlarge the stickers with very important data. Thus, at least, the Organization of Consumers and Users (the OCU), which “regrets its limited scope” today.

New tire labels: this is the information they add.

For the OCU, the new labeling had to include, at least, also data on the actual tire life, as well as his safety in rain, snow and ice conditions. In the first case, that of duration, the organization considers that it is essential to know this since it allows the user to know the final cost of the product he buys: as an example, it ensures that Medium 225/55 R16 V tires can vary their duration between 25,000 and 55,000 kilometers, for which choosing some can mean that they last twice as long as others and be cheaper in the medium and long term.

In addition, the OCU, in the second declared case, ensures that, for real safety, the new tire labeling should also include more data on handling, grip and stability on wet ground, and not only indicate the braking distance. The same as for the ground with ice or snow.

The OCU lastly assure that is going to ask the Ministries of Industry and Consumption that in the process of revision of the Regulation to be carried out by the European Commission, promote the inclusion in the labeling of this type of information on duration and safety in unfavorable conditions. And it is that the organization confirms, in addition, that there are not few tires that present handling deficiencies, for example in the rain: the OCU ensures that it occurs in one of every three models analyzed in 225/55 R16 V measurement.