Paty Navidad became trending on Twitter once again after a series of posts on COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Mexican actress Patricia Christmas became a trend on Twitter once again, due to a series of posts he made about another of his conspiracy theories in relation to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, fact that caused the ridicule and annoyance of some users.

During the confinement, the 47-year-old artist shared with her followers her way of thinking before the pandemic, its origin and the handling of the information that regarding the subject is given in the media, since it has assured that “there is a lot of manipulation and lies”, in addition to the fact that in its publications it has written that “the virus is not really lethal” and that it was created in a laboratory.

Paty Navidad stressed that “it is easier to deceive people than to convince them that they have been deceived”, phrases with which he divided opinions on the net and was criticized by figures such as the television presenter Francisca Lachapel, journalist Jaime Maussan and the actor Mauricio Martinez, who described his words as “pure slug.”

Despite the bad comments, there were those who defended the theories of the soap opera actress such as Por ella soy Eva, however, a new assumption by the Sinaloan unleashed the mockery of the Internet users, because he assured that “Mexico begins‘The New Normal‘Not to say le New dis-World Order’ ”.

In the description of a photograph of the morning press conference on May 28, in which an image of the Mexican Republic appears in red, except for the state of Zacatecas, which appeared in orange, wrote: “Do you think that a country in red with a yellow rat in the center bodes well?”

“Very similar to the flag of China and symbol communistWhat a coincidence, right? ”she continued, and after being attacked for comparing the state of Zacatecas with a rat, she shared:“ To say that Mexico is red and the yellow rat is in the center does not mean saying that to beautiful Zacatecas.

Mexico starts “The New Normal”, not to say “New dis-World Order”, with a red light. Do you think that a country in red with a yellow rat in the middle bodes well? Very similar to the Chinese flag and communist symbol, what a coincidence, right? 🇲🇽💔 pic.twitter.com/6iK15PuKJJ – ❤️ (@ ANPNL05) May 29, 2020

“My respects, the reference is that ‘coincidentally’ is the year of the rat and the colors match the flag of China and communist symbol that the ‘New World Order’ brings, ”he added between photographs of the Chinese flag and images of rats yellow on a red background.

“Cancel everything, Paty Christmas discovered us”, “Paty Christmas is crazy”, “Sometimes I would like to get into what Paty Christmas is getting into”, “I hope they don’t do anything to Paty Christmas, she knows too much”, wrote some users between ironic taunts in Twitter.

With information from Notimex