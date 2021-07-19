They criticize Lalo Mora for kissing fans on the mouth despite the risk of COVID-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Mexican regional singer Lalo Mora, an exponent with a career in northern music, is causing controversy on social networks after a video was released where appears kissing some female followers on the mouth, despite the health risks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was in a live broadcast that the nightclub “Eight seconds” of the city of Aguascalientes made -where the singer performed in concert this Saturday-, where Lalo Mora can be seen aboard a truck while a group of fans They wait to take a picture with the singer.

The images were captured on the outskirts of the venue, where the interpreter appeared to give a show case, and according to the information, some locals have expressed that inside between the public there was no healthy distance, use of masks or ventilation, Well, it is a closed place.Lalo Mora suffered from the disease in August 2020 (Photo: Twitter @ marquesinap)

The clip also amplified by other accounts shows how the former member of Los invasores de Nuevo León receives some of his followers with a kiss on the mouth, He surrounds them with his arms and even maintains notable physical contact with them, which is why some voices have also pointed out that the singer “groped” his followers.

It also stands out that none of the women captured while approaching the 74-year-old musician have any type of protection or mask.

“Don Lalo Mora is a very good singer, but now he is getting too clever with women, is it my imagination or does it touch the breasts of some women? And nothing asshole, he kissed the one he likes, but they are to blame because if he had been a common man they would have slapped him ” Mouth guácala what hold ”, “Leave the girls alone”, “Old man, but very handy”, “Tremendous kisses on the mouth, do not complain about COVID” and “Grabbing pork rinds and everything”, are some of the comments that are read on the subject. Multiple followers came to take a photo with the Monterrey artist; some of them he kissed (Photo: Screenshot)

Aguascalientes, within the state indicator for the COVID-19 pandemic, is at a grade two risk, which leads to restrictions in this type of event.

And is that the attitude of “the king of a thousand crowns” has caused outrage especially since he himself is a survivor of COVID-19, as it was in the month of August 2020 when his positive diagnosis for the disease was made known, which attacked him severely and led him to be intubated at the hospital. Even with this precedent, it emerged that in this presentation no precaution was used in this regard.

“Blessed God, this is excellent news we have. He is awake from sedation and has been extubated He is already recovering, ”said Esmeralda Mora, the singer’s daughter in a statement taken up by the Los Angeles Times at the time. Last August, his son Lalo Mora Jr. requested prayers for his father’s health (Photo: Facebook Lalo Mora Jr.)

Lalo Mora experienced a long process of hospitalization derived from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It was in November 2020 that his recovery was announced after having lost more than 20 kilos during his stay in the hospital.

“It’s fine, thanks God. He was weak, he lost twenty-odd kilos, I really don’t know, maybe 25 kilos. He lost a lot of weight. His muscles were weak, but he is recovering, ”said his daughter. The musician was compared to Vicente Fernández for his way of relating to his fans (Photo: Twitter @ marquesinap)

The interpreter of songs like Link by Link and Let her go to the dance alone He was admitted for breathing problems on August 16 at the San José hospital, in Nuevo León, where he remained 24 days. “Then he went out for a week and again (to be hospitalized) again. He was 10 days in the Zambrano (Hellion), he left that hospital on September 30. Since then he has improved a lot, “said his daughter last November.

Source: Infobae