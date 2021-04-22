They criticize Kimberly Loaiza for showing her charms on video | Instagram

While Kimberly Loaiza interpreter of “Do not be jealous“And a celebrity of social networks shares entertaining content for her followers, which is sometimes somewhat flirtatious, certain people begin to criticize her, this same thing happened recently and everything that happened was shared on video.

Yesterday, April 20, a video on the Es Neta channel where they share some of the criticism that Kim Loaiza has received, after she appeared “showing her body” in several publications while on the beach.

The video is titled: “Before they delete it, Kimberly shows too many in networks and they criticize her for being a bad mother”, it lasts 12:40, but it is from 9:33 when they begin to give the news of Kimberly loaiza, we will share it with you right away.

The 23-year-old is recognized for being an influencer, singer, model, businesswoman and youtuber, all this she has achieved in a short time (approximately six years).

Despite its success and having millions of followers and being something apparently normal, it also continues to date to have people who do not approve of its work and tend to criticize it constantly as mentioned in the Es Neta video.

The wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja who is also a recognized musical artist Like her, she was enjoying a day at the beach, she made several posts on her social networks that were very happy, however in several of them we managed to see a little of her charms, even though she was wearing a short dress and that I was on the beach !, where a little more skin is usually shown as mentioned by the host of the program.

However, this opportunity could not be missed by youtuber Javier El Zorrito Youtubero, who constantly makes Kimberly Loaiza see “in his own way” through his publications, what is he doing wrong, especially pointing out as usual.

Some of the Internet users and followers of The Biggest Cuteness As it is also called, they immediately began to defend her, perhaps in her Tiktok video she knew that she was showing a bit of her later charms, this was probably to attract attention, something that other people took advantage of to begin to criticize her, not only Javier but the hates of Loaiza.

The video of Es Neta at the moment has 13,815 reproductions and exactly 200 comments where they highlight that there should be no problem in wanting to show their skin and not only because of the fact that it was on the beach where it is the most normal .

Something that as an admirer of Kim Loaiza you will surely know is that they immediately began to make comparisons with Kenia Os, with whom she worked for a period, but that today the relationship deteriorated a bit.

Several netizens found the reaction some netizens had towards the interpreter of “a bit exaggerated.You lost me“Due to the fact that in addition to being beautiful she can wear any type of garment, some mentioned in the comments that perhaps for this reason it was that the singer liked to go unnoticed and not share so much content of this style.

Apparently this type of comments usually leaves them aside and ignores them, although perhaps at the time it has affected her as she confessed in one of her videos, but fortunately she has learned not to be carried away by criticism.

Far from all this, surely we will begin to see a more confident Kimberly Loaiza and showing off her figure like never before.