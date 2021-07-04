They criticize Kimberly Loaiza for her speech at the Heat Awards! | Instagram

The beautiful musical artist Kimberly Loaiza appeared a video where she allegedly had an embarrassing moment during the Heat awards, when she went through her Heat award.

It was during this weekend that they were in the Dominican Republic, to appear at the Heat awards where both she and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja they were awarded various prizes.

In a video of the Es Neta channel this news was shared in which it is stated that this event occurred, this has the title: “Before they remove it! Kimberly loaiza makes the bear on television internationally / Ignore Juan “, we’ll share it with you right away.

This young couple of celebrities have become great personalities in the medium not only on YouTube but also on social networks, precisely Kim Loaiza won one of these awards in the category “Influencer of the year“As for her husband Juan de Dios, she won the category” Musical Promise “.

So far the video has 16,417 views and it was shared on July 2, in addition to 119 comments, several of them were excited by the fact that Jukilop will win in their respective categories.

The interesting thing is that in the video Kimberly Loaiza seems to be wrong when sharing her speeches, this was at the beginning of it, Iván Plascencia is the host of the program, he mentioned that some Internet users were sharing some memes due to this mistake they began to make some memes on social media.

Read also: Flirty swimsuit, barely and covers the charms of Jem Wolfie

This was at the time of beginning with his speech that he got a bit stuck at the beginning, but he quickly recovered, without a doubt winning an award is always exciting whether it is the first or that you have already won several.

Even Javier “El Zorrito” youtubero shared some comments criticizing and even being sarcastic with what happened with both stars of the show, on the one hand Juan de Dios had a presentation with his song “Santa Paloma“.

In the video they shared in Es Neta, part of the presentation of Juan de Dios is shown, supposedly some attendees of the event while he was giving his presentation they were entertained with their cell phones ignoring the singer.

It may interest you: Mia Khalifa’s tiny swimsuit highlights her flirty silhouette

The ardor of the fox is so great because he will never win an award “,” The same happened with all those who participated, the guests were with an indifferent attitude, “wrote some Internet users.

The couple attended the event with quite striking outfits, on the one hand The Biggest CutenessShe was wearing a flirty dress that was quite short on one side designed to show part of her later charms, this press surely decided to use it because the event was in the Dominican Republic and close to the beach.

Also read: From behind, Noelia wears fitted clothes and marks her curves!

It was a combination of a bathing suit with a dress and a micro dress in lavender color, striking and also with a kind of corset.

By God in the first place she is not the first to get nervous that is, nobody is perfect if she got nervous and what happens to anyone, I do not see how bad it is, everything bothers them and on the other hand it does not matter if he wants to label it that they do it in their networks, it is their life, not that of others, learn to live their life and stop criticizing them, “wrote a netizen.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Kimberly Loaiza always tends to surprise her followers with her publications, such as the videos she shared both in her feed and in her stories, both with her impressive garment as well as her stories where she appeared encouraging her husband when he was at his presentation and also when she herself received her award.

The interpreter of “Don’t be jealous” was quite moved when she received this award as well as when her husband received his.