They criticize In the neighborhood for lack of Afro-Latinos and Lin-Manuel Miranda responds

En el barrio – 100% is very close to its premiere in Mexico but some have already had the opportunity to see it in advance, specifically the critics. Lin-Manuel Miranda shapes a new musical film based on his hit Broadway creation of the same name. But the first comments on the film are not entirely good and several of them are pointing out its lack of diversity with respect to the Afro-Latino community. Once again, representation takes a central role in the conversation about the narratives of the present. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the neighborhood introduces us to the story of Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a Latino boy and winery owner who takes care of his elderly neighbor and is in love with a nearby beauty salon worker. Usnavi has a dream of winning the lottery and returning to his native Dominican Republic, but as history progresses we see new challenges and lessons about the sense of belonging. The film has been very well received by some outlets, however other people are making it the target of negative comments for not being diverse enough.

Felice leon, a journalist for The Root, condemns the fact that In the neighborhood no more Afro-Latino characters are included. In his article Let’s Talk About In the Heights and the Erasure of Dark-Skinned Afro-Latinx Folks. In the Heights and the elimination of dark-skinned Afro-Latinos) writes:

This conversation, in particular, about the lack of darker-skinned Black Latinos, is vitally important right now. Throughout history, there has been exclusion and violence towards blackness within Latinity. The homogeneity and illusion of a “race-free culture” within Latinity is a myth. So yes, it is absolutely necessary to discuss why there is only one dark-skinned black lead (who plays a non-Latino black character) in the movie.

In social networks, publications are also appearing that criticize this specific point.

Hmmmm … not a single Afro-Latino? In the neighborhood? In New York? It sounds like whitewashing.

Absolutely amazed that you all rate things as ‘diverse’, ‘representative’, or (my favorite) ‘what you’ve been waiting for’ and only ONE VISIBLY BLACK person is present. Everyone is fine? This is not progress, dear ones.

In the neighborhood it’s a win for * watch trailer *, oh yeah, for whiter Latinos who erase black Latinos on our own terms. I still see them talking shit about one step at a time, like they haven’t been taking ONLY that white step for centuries and on all Latino networks forever.

Representation and diversity have become topics of special interest not only for the entertainment industry, but also for social and altruistic causes. In the neighborhood is responsible for representing the Latino community in the United States, especially the Dreamers, young people born in Latin America who moved to the northern country in search of a better life with their parents, making their new home part of their essence, endowing from a particular sense to what it is to be Latino in the United States.

For its part, Lin-Manuel Miranda He already apologized on Twitter for the lack of Afro-Latino representation:

I started writing In the Heights because I didn’t feel represented. And for the last 20 years all he wanted was for us, ALL of us, to feel seen. I am watching the discussion about Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community do not feel sufficiently represented in it, particularly among the lead roles. I can hear the pain and frustration at the colorism, from still feeling invisible in the comments. I heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels separate from the community that we so much wanted to represent with pride and joy. By wanting to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short.

I am learning from the comments. I thank you for raising it and I listen to you. I’m trying to keep a space both for the incredible pride in the movie we made and to be responsible for our shortcomings. Thank you for your honest comments. I promise to do better in my future endeavors, and I am dedicated to the learning and evolution that we all need to do to ensure that we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community.

En el barrio hits the Mexican billboard on June 17.

