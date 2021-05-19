They criticize her for painting her daughter’s hair – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Mexican actress and model Aislinn Derbez has had a great career in which she has carried out countless and successful projects.

However, Aislinn Derbez is currently in the crosshairs of users on social networks, for having dyed the hair of her daughter, Kailani.

The actress fulfilled her daughter Kailani’s dream of “having mermaid hair”

Aislinn Derbez announced on her social networks that her daughter Kailani expressed her desire to “have mermaid hair”; that is, having pink hair.

Faced with her daughter’s wish, Aislinn Derbez had several doubts, so she was not sure whether to allow her daughter to paint her hair or not.

But later, Aislinn found a solution.

The actress found a chemical-free dye.

It’s actually a natural pigment, which only lasts for eight washes.

So the daughter of the actor, Eugenio Derbez, decided to fulfill her dream of “having hair like a mermaid” for little Kailani.

And he shared on his social networks the procedure that Kailani underwent to be able to have pink hair.

Opinions divided by users of social networks

Aislinn Derbez’s action caused users on social networks to have divided opinions regarding Kailani’s “new look”.

Aislinn Derbez explained to her fans that the dye was actually a chemical-free and cruelty-free natural pigment, so there was nothing to worry about.

However, there was no shortage of netizens who described Aislinn Derbez’s decision as “irresponsible” by allowing Kailani to have her pink hair.

On the other hand, the users who were in favor of the position of the Mexican actress, did not wait either.

They for their part pointed out that if the pigment was chemical-free, it would not damage little Kailani’s hair.

Another argument they offered is that Aislinn was completely responsible by worrying about not putting her daughter’s health at risk and at the same time looking for an alternative to fulfill her dream.

Source: SDP