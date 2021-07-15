They criticize Andrea Legarreta for magazine cover, they spent with Photoshop – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

We cannot deny that after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, users of social networks have begun to spend more time browsing the internet, looking for new activities or above all, staying well informed about the lives of their stars. favorites. This is how we could appreciate it in relation to Hoy’s host, Andrea Legarreta, who has gained more popularity during these months.

Andrea Legarreta Martínez, originally from Mexico City, actress, Mexican radio and television host, has managed to stand out for her various participations, currently staying very active on her social networks, especially on Instagram, where she shares the most important moments within the production in which he works, but above all with his family.

The famous Mexican actress began her career as a television commercial model when she was only 2 years old; Later, the TV host began studying singing, dancing and acting at the Artistic Training Center (CEA) when she was only 8 years old.

