They criticize Aarón Díaz for recreating the ‘Last Supper’ and personifying Jesus – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

These days Holy Week is celebrated and one of the most important events that according to the Catholic and Christian religion happened was the Last Supper where Jesus met with the apostles shortly before he was brought before Pontius Pilate.

Taking this moment and the painting made by Leonardo da Vinci, Aarón Díaz decided to recreate it and upload the photo to Instagram. The actor, who became known for his participation in different youth soap operas, was harshly criticized on Instagram after uploading the photo where he recreated the Last Supper and he personifies Jesus of Nazareth.

Although the image has little lighting because it was taken at night, it is observed that Aarón Díaz is sitting at a table, right in the middle and to the sides are other men, who appear to be the 12 apostles.

In the request for a photo, Aarón Díaz tagged the Reconnection Mexico account, his YouTube channel where he promotes our country.

After having published the photo on Instagram, the publication was quickly filled with comments that divided opinions, as some took the image well, however, there were others who took it as disrespectful.

Some users of this social network mentioned that what Aarón Díaz had done seemed ridiculous and others assured that they would stop following him after recreating such an important scene for Catholics.

So far Aarón Díaz has not issued any comment to offer an apology to those who have been offended by his controversial photograph.

Although Aarón Díaz is almost not involved in problems, a few weeks ago the actor was questioned about Kate del Castillo, an actress with whom he had a romance that ended in a wedding and later in a scandalous separation.

In this interview, they asked him if at any time he would like to work with Kate to which he replied: “What Kate, sorry?”

By: Millennium