The mother of a newborn had to defend herself after sharing a photo in which her little newborn was fed with a bottle of coffee with milk.

“He needed his coffee,” said the mother at the bottom of the photo, which has since gone viral in various parent groups on social media.

Many have expressed outrage at the photo.

The newborn was photographed while feeding on a bottle of coffee with milk. Photo: Facebook screenshot

After receiving criticism from several concerned people, the mother explained that it was another family member who gave the baby a caffeinated drink.

“I didn’t give it to her, it was my aunt,” she wrote. “But I didn’t allow it.”

However, many noted that by posting the photo, he appeared to be supporting his aunt’s action.

“Saying you ‘needed your coffee’ doesn’t make someone very surprised by the fact that they gave your baby coffee,” one person commented.

“It doesn’t seem like it bothered him much.”

“If you ask me, it’s a sorry excuse,” wrote another.

Others have turned to Facebook to beg the mother to reconsider her daughter’s diet approach.

“Consult a dietician, pediatrician, and attend maternity classes,” wrote one concerned reader.

“I don’t know what makes you think that giving a baby coffee is okay when you’re not even supposed to feed or water until 3 months.”

Several Facebook users have begged the mother to investigate the effects of caffeine on babies. Photo: Facebook screenshot

The Australian government recommends that babies breastfeed exclusively or formula for up to six months.

Dr. Melinda White, Deputy Director of Dietetics and Food Services at Children’s Health Queensland, recommended waiting until the end of adolescence, at age 19, to start drinking coffee on a regular basis.

Queensland Children’s Health. “data-reactid =” 66 “>“ The Cafeteria section of the Australian Guide to Healthy Eating recommends avoiding coffee-like products, including flavored ones, and dairy drinks with coffee or the like until young people arrive the institute, ”he told Queensland Children’s Health.

“It is best to avoid caffeinated beverages in teens as they grow and their bones develop.”

“If your child consumes caffeinated beverages during this time, let it be in small doses, that is, less than 375 ml.”

