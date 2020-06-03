A shoemaker from Romania, upset that people did not respect social distancing measures, decided to create a pair of shoes to help people comply with this provision.

It should be remembered that the World Health Organization has asked that human beings keep at least a meter of distance between us, in order to avoid further contagion from coronavirus.

The most effective ways to protect yourself and others are:

– wash your hands 🧼 frequently

– cover your mouth with your elbow or a tissue when you cough

– keep a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from people who cough or sneeze. – PAHO / WHO (@opsoms) March 2, 2020

With this in mind, Grigore Lup, a shoemaker from the Cluj community in Transylvania, created shoes that are equivalent to size 75 of European footwear.

Each pair of shoes uses almost a square meter of leather, the craftsman must work two days in the elaboration of each pair and its cost is 104 euros. The shoemaker added that if two people wear this type of footwear, then they can comply with the healthy distance one and a half meters.

Lup has worked footwear for 39 years. Their work consists mainly of building shoes on request for theaters and operas, shows that have closed due to the pandemic. He added that so far he has received 5 orders for this curious model.

Grigore Lup, a Romanian shoemaker, came up with the idea of ​​long-nosed leather size 75 shoes to help keep people apart and respect the rules of social distancing https://t.co/9l37HlbPwh pic.twitter.com/UCHKAtVrBc – . (@.) June 2, 2020

With information from El Mundo.

