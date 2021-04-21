They create the first bioprinted pancreas that could end diabetes forever | Technology

Scientists have managed to develop a system capable of bioprinting tissue in 3D on a scale of cubic centimeters, to create a faithful representation of the pancreas of a human being.

The pancreas is a vital organ that we have located just behind the stomach and has a multitude of functions in our body, among which the production of enzymes and bicarbonates essential for digestion stand out, as well as secreting a wide variety of hormones such as insulin, which is the which regulates blood sugar levels.

Pancreas disease often leads to diabetes as damaged cells cannot produce the insulin our bodies need. This has made more than 450 million adults worldwide have diabetes, about 60 million in Europe.

Now a company has been able to develop a new technology capable of printing biological tissue in just 30 seconds creating, for example, a living model of the human pancreas that could help doctors to safely test a multitude of drugs, before they are recommended to the patient himself.

Readily3D has developed “a novel system that can print biological tissue in just 30 seconds. The company’s technology is being used in a large-scale European project to develop a living model of the pancreas to test new drugs ”, can be read in EPFL.

Those responsible have explained that the entire procedure begins with the design of a pancreas in 3D on a computer screen, which subsequently generates a digital replica of the corresponding pancreas. To the system it only takes 30 seconds to print the tissue on a bioprinter, with blood vessels included, and all from a small sample of the patient’s stem cells.

From there, a biological gel is used with the patient’s stem cells inside, and the engineers use a laser to solidify the gel through polymerization, while controlling the intensity and direction of the beam to selectively solidify the portions. of gel needed to shape the particular fabric.

All of the above is possible thanks to a new technology invented in the Applied Photonics Devices Laboratory (LAPD) of EPFL. This technology was financed with European funds with the aim of building reliable living models of the human pancreas.

So with this pancreas bioprinted with the patient’s stem cells, the scientists could quickly speed up the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, being able to test each of the medications before prescribing them to the person, in order to know in advance if they are going to accept them knowing the presence or not of adverse side effects, quite common in these treatments.

There are a multitude of benefits to this, as a bioprinted pancreas can be customized to match a patient’s stem cells, thus eliminating the need for prior animal testing. In addition, patients, as we have commented, would not have to try a variety of previous medications, since it would already be known which are the best accepted by the bioprinted pancreas.

Scientists point out that this bioprinting technology could also build other types of human tissues, which could accelerate, among other things, cancer treatments It could even serve as a way to produce organs for transplantation., like a human heart.