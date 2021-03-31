They create the first artificial cell that replicates as a living cell

03/31/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Scientists have created for the first time a single-celled synthetic organism that divides and multiplies as if it were real. It is not really a living organism, but it behaves as such because it incorporates the process of cell division: it allows an initial cell to divide to form daughter cells.

In biology, thanks to cell division, the growth of living beings occurs. Synthetic cell division can lead to the birth of a constellation of artificial daughter cells that function like little computers.

In this way, these artificial cells could produce food and fuel; detect diseases and produce drugs to treat them while they live inside the body.

Although this is a complete revolution in genetic engineering that will still take years to materialize, the results obtained are still modest, although promising.

The artificial cell obtained in this research has less than 500 genes, a technological feat that at the same time marks its limits: a human cell has around 30,000 genes. And a bacterium cell can have 4,000 genes.

Long processFive years ago, this group of scientists had created in the laboratory a single-celled synthetic organism that, with only 473 genes, was the simplest artificial cell ever known.

However, this bacterium-like organism behaved strangely as it grew and divided, producing cells with wildly different shapes and sizes.

What the new research has really done is refine that first result: it identified seven genes that can be added to the first synthetic cell and get it to divide perfectly into uniform parts.

The previous artificial cell had not been completely built from scratch. The scientists started from a very simple type of bacteria called mycoplasma, which lacks a cell wall.

They destroyed the DNA in that mycoplasma cells and replaced it with DNA that was designed on a computer and synthesized in a laboratory.

Thus they obtained the first organism in the history of life on Earth to have a completely synthetic genome. They called it JCVI-syn1.0 and considered it a proof of concept.

Since then, scientists have been working to reduce that organism to its minimal genetic components. Out of that work came the super simple cell they created five years ago, called JCVI-syn3.0.

New versionIn the new development, the researchers added 19 genes to that original synthetic cell, including the seven necessary for normal cell division. And they got the current variant: JCVI-syn3A.

Identifying the seven additional genes took years of painstaking effort. It took dozens of variant strains, systematically adding and removing genes, to see how those genetic changes affect cell growth and division.

Measuring the resulting changes under a microscope was another challenge because the cells had to be alive to be observed. Using powerful microscopes to observe dead cells is relatively easy. Obtaining images of living cells is much more difficult, the researchers note in a statement.

Keeping these cells in place under a microscope was also particularly difficult because they are so small and delicate. One hundred or more would fit inside a single E. coli bacteria. Small forces can destroy them.

Problem solved, but & mldr;To solve this problem, the researchers designed a microfluidic chemostat, a kind of mini-aquarium, in which cells could be kept fed and happy under a light microscope. The result was a video showing the synthetic cells growing and dividing.

This video and others like it allowed the researchers to observe how their genetic manipulations affected cell growth and division. If the deletion of a gene interrupted the normal process, they returned it and tried another.

This process, as of today, has not yet concluded. Of the seven genes added to this organism for normal cell division, scientists know what only two of them do. The roles of the other five in cell division are not yet known.

Nonetheless, identifying these genes is an important step toward engineering synthetic cells that do useful things, the researchers caution.

This result is the fruit of a collaboration between the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Center for Bits and Atoms of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is published in the journal Cell.

Reference

Genetic requirements for cell division in a genomically minimal cell. James F. Pelletier et al. Cell, March 29, 2021. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.03.008

Top photo: illustration of the artificial cell that replicates in synthetic cells. Credit: Emily Pelletier. NIST.