They create the first artificial breast milk by growing human cells

Not all women can or want breast-feed to his children. What they all agree on is wanting the best for them. For this reason, they usually resort to the known formula milk. It’s kind of artificial breast milk, which tries to emulate the nutritional properties of the one that they would produce during lactation. There are also milk banks, in which some mothers who are breastfeeding their children donate to others who cannot.

But this is not enough to supply all the babies who need it. And formula milk, no matter how good it is, fails to achieve all the benefits of formula. breastmilk. To try to find a solution to this, an American company has developed Biomilq, an alternative produced in cells grown in the laboratory.

The result is not identical to what you would expect with breastfeeding, but it is much more similar than formula milk. And also more environmentally friendly. Of course, for now there are no published studies in this regard, so we can only trust the statements of the company in media such as IFLScience.

Artificial breast milk for mothers who cannot breastfeed

For the synthesis of this artificial breast milk, the company’s scientists cultivate in the laboratory human breast cells.

Among these cells are known as secretory alveolar cells; which are the ones that, when stimulated by the hormone prolactin, secrete milk. Then, to achieve this, the conditions in which they are naturally found are emulated on the culture plate.

This artificial breast milk looks a lot like natural breast milk, but it doesn’t have all its benefits

The result has great benefits, but also some small drawbacks. Among the advantages is the greater similarity to natural breast milk. On the other hand, the production process is more environmentally friendly. Let’s not forget that formula milk normally comes from Cow milk, modified to be more tolerable by newborns and, in addition, it has some of the necessary nutrients. This means that it is necessary to resort to Extense livestock farming, with all that this implies, both due to methane emissions into the atmosphere and the occupation of large areas of land for pastures. None of this would be necessary with Biomilq.

Finally, another of the great advantages of this artificial milk is that the possibility that it contains remnants of medications or other substances with which the mother has been in contact before breastfeed or donate milk.

As for the disadvantages, the main one is that they have not achieved an exact result. The natural breast milk is a unique blend of antibodies, nutrients and proteins, totally individual, which will depend on each mother and her child. This, for now, is being something impossible to reproduce, although a mother who cannot breastfeed her child should not feel guilty, since the available options are enough for him to grow up healthy.

In the absence of publications in which they tell us more about it, this process of obtaining artificial milk is very interesting. Of course, before reaching the supermarkets you will have to go through a large number of regulatory procedures that guarantee your safety. What is clear is that, like artificial meat, milk generated in a laboratory could also be making its way into our homes. And once you get to them, it may be to stay.

Also in Ezanime.net